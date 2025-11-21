Mellior to Begin Work on £80 Million Riverside Neighbourhood in Salford

A major new waterfront neighbourhood is taking shape in Salford after developer Bentry Capital completed a £12 million acquisition of the Irwell Gardens site.

Its in-house construction firm, Mellior Group, is set to begin work in the first quarter of next year, starting with 50 three and four bedroom townhouses. This will mark the launch of phase one of the £80 million development.

The three acre brownfield site off Regatta Street, which sits along the River Irwell, is earmarked for 100 modern townhouses and 100 apartments to be delivered across two phases. Mellior is now progressing the planning application for phase two, which will bring forward a further 50 houses and 100 flats once approved.

Phase one is expected to take around 18 months to complete and will cost approximately £35 million to build.

The deal bolsters Bentry Capital’s expanding £500 million UK residential pipeline and follows the success of its nearby Willow Court project, a 119 apartment scheme where the final homes are now being handed over to owner occupiers.

Located close to Salford Quays, MediaCity and the University of Salford, the Irwell Gardens site also overlooks the historic location of a 1944 Lancaster bomber crash, which continues to be commemorated by the local community.

David Cain, co founder and chief development officer at Bentry Capital, said:

“Mellior Group is excellently placed to lead the construction of Irwell Gardens, and we look forward to starting on site in the new year.

Despite wider market challenges, we have delivered premium quality homes at nearby Willow Court, and this trusted, experienced team will now bring the Irwell Gardens vision to life.”

