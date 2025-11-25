Green Light for Major Retrofit of Pinners Hall in the Square Mile

A major deep retrofit of the former Pinners Hall at 108 Old Broad Street has been approved, paving the way for a significant transformation of the 1990s office block in the heart of the City of London.

Development manager Patrizia has secured planning consent for the project, working alongside long-standing partner Far East Organization, which owns the building. The site sits between Liverpool Street and Bank, in one of the busiest pockets of new development in the City core.

Designed by architect Stiff and Trevillion, the scheme will add new upper levels and a pavilion on the seventh floor, enhancing the building’s profile and contributing to a total of around 200,000 square feet. Patrizia says the plans will increase net lettable space by roughly 15 per cent.

The building has already been stripped out and main construction work is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year, with completion targeted for summer 2027. A contractor has yet to be appointed. The project team includes Quartz as project manager and Gardiner and Theobald as quantity surveyor.

The redevelopment builds on Patrizia’s value add portfolio across Europe, including recent projects at 40 Grosvenor Place in Belgravia, 24 Endell Street in Covent Garden and The Louise in Brussels. The company continues to advance its brown to green strategy, focusing on delivering future fit offices in major markets.

Dan Williams, head of investment management development at Patrizia, said the planning approval represents an important step towards realising the vision for 108 Old Broad Street.

