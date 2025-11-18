Luton’s ‘Stage’ Set for £136m Town Centre Transformation

Willmott Dixon has secured Gateway 2 approval from the Building Safety Regulator, paving the way for a £136m regeneration of Luton town centre.

Known as The Stage, the flagship scheme will be delivered through the Southern Construction Framework and will transform the former Bute Street Shoppers car park into a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood. The plans include 292 new homes, ground-floor commercial space, a multi-purpose food and events venue, and a new public garden square designed to act as a focal point for the community.

Supported by £20m from the Government’s Local Regeneration Fund, The Stage is a key component of Luton’s town centre masterplan. The project aims to boost footfall, attract new businesses and create a more welcoming environment for residents, visitors and commuters.

Sustainability and placemaking sit at the heart of the design. The development will incorporate photovoltaic panels, upgraded insulation and high-performance building fabric to improve energy efficiency. New landscaped spaces will be structured around sustainable drainage systems and biodiverse planting, helping to manage surface water while enhancing the local environment.

Located beside the rail station and bus interchange, The Stage occupies one of the most accessible locations in the town. The scheme is intended to make better use of this gateway site, encouraging sustainable travel and supporting the wider regeneration of the surrounding area.

Stewart Brundell, chief operating officer at Willmott Dixon’s construction business, said the project represented exactly the kind of comprehensive town centre renewal needed to revitalise urban areas and deliver long-term benefits for local communities.

The Luton scheme adds to Willmott Dixon’s growing portfolio of large-scale regeneration projects, which includes the Queen Mary University School of Business and Management redevelopment, the Barnes Hospital regeneration and Oldham’s 450,000 sq ft Spindles Town Square upgrade.

Willmott Dixon will deliver The Stage in partnership with Rider Levett Bucknall and WSP.

