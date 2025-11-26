M&S Steps Up Hunt for New Food Store Sites Across the UK

Marks & Spencer is ramping up its search for new locations as it pushes ahead with plans to double the size of its food business.

The retailer has published a fresh list of 500 target areas across the UK where it wants to open, relocate or significantly enlarge M&S Food stores over the coming years. The move underlines the scale of its growth ambitions and signals a major opportunity for landlords, developers and local authorities with suitable sites.

M&S is focusing on highly visible, easily accessible properties that can accommodate generous trading floors. Across most of the country, the sweet spot is around 18,000 square feet of sales space, supported by good parking and strong road links.

Inside the M25, the strategy is slightly different. Here, the retailer is seeking prominent, well-connected locations that benefit from steady footfall throughout the week and strong public transport links. These London and Greater London sites will typically house food halls ranging from 6,000 to 18,000 square feet of trading space, depending on the catchment and configuration.

The expanded search comes as M&S prepares to open 20 new or renewed stores between November and March, all in the group’s latest “renewal” format. This concept places a bigger emphasis on fresh food, extended choice and ease of shop, with wider aisles, clearer layouts and improved car parking where possible. The refreshed design is intended to create a brighter, more modern environment that encourages customers to complete a full weekly shop rather than just a top-up.

Many of the target locations are places where M&S currently has no presence, reflecting the brand’s belief that it can reach new shoppers as well as deepen its offer in existing markets. Towns such as Hove, Marlborough and Wallingford are among those on the wish list, alongside a wide range of suburban, commuter and regional centres from Elgin in the north of Scotland to Exmouth on the south coast.

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food, said the performance of recently opened and upgraded stores had given the business confidence to accelerate its expansion.

“The strong performance of our new M&S food stores gives us the confidence to explore even more locations across the UK, from Elgin to Exmouth,” he said. “With more than twenty stores opening or modernised before the end of the financial year, we are moving faster.

“Our team want new sites where we could open a large M&S food store as we deliver on our strategy to bring the right stores to the right places and offer the best shopping experience, range and availability for our customers.”

For property owners and developers, the updated requirements provide a clear steer on what M&S is looking for: prominent frontage, easy access for cars and pedestrians, and flexible floorplates capable of accommodating a modern food hall. With the retailer actively scouting for opportunities across 500 locations, competition between sites is likely to be strong as M&S seeks the best possible real estate to support the next phase of its food-led growth.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals