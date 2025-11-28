M&S opens new 100,000 sq ft flagship store concept at Merry Hill

Merry Hill has announced that M&S has opened its latest renewal store concept at the top 10 UK shopping destination, featuring a brand-new Coffee Shop, fresh market-style foodhall, and expanded fashion, home & beauty offer.

The opening represents a major investment by M&S and the landlord, and underlines Merry Hill’s position as a location where leading retailers continue to grow and thrive.

Spanning 100,000 sq ft, the new M&S marks a significant reinvestment after 35 years at Merry Hill. The store brings together two existing units into one flagship space, reflecting M&S’s long-term commitment to its loyal customers at the centre. The new foodhall offers an enhanced shopping experience, with wider aisles, expanded product ranges, produce from M&S’ Select Farm partners and standout new features such as an iconic cheese barge, in-store bakery, and dedicated Flower and Wine Shops.



Across fashion, home and beauty, the store has been reimagined to deliver a seamless shopping experience for customers. Home, menswear and kidswear now come together to form a full fashion destination on the upper mall, while womenswear has moved to the lower mall.

Adding to the transformation is the brand-new M&S Coffee Shop, located just outside the main store, where customers can find a range of breakfast and lunch choices, alongside cakes and pastries, barista-made coffee and iced drinks.

Graeme Jones, Executive Director at Sovereign Centros from CBRE, on behalf of Merry Hill, commented: “This opening builds on the centre’s transformation in recent years. It’s a move that wouldn’t have been possible a few years ago, but with Merry Hill thriving, the time is right to create a growth platform for M&S and use that evolution to unlock new opportunities. Importantly, it delivers even more for our customers, enhancing the visitor experience at M&S, and allowing us to introduce new brands that have wanted to be here for a while, and are now willing to commit to Merry Hill, having seen the significant changes that have taken place.”

Calum Telford, Regional Manager at M&S, said: “M&S Merry Hill is one of more than 20 new or renewed stores we are opening across the UK in the remainder of this financial year, and it’s fantastic for customers to see the full transformation. Renewing our stores is all about delivering the very best of M&S and the best possible shopping experience for our customers. Our transformed store does just that and our focus is now on delivering the trusted value and exceptional quality we’re known for. As we celebrate 35 years at Merry Hill, it is brilliant to be starting this next era for the store.”

This landmark investment by M&S follows a wave of major anchor tenants joining Merry Hill, including Hollywood Bowl, international home retailer Harvey Norman, premium fitness brand XF Gym, and the soon to launch Funstation.

JLL, Time Retail Partners, and Font Real Estate represent Merry Hill.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals