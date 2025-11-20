National retailer expands at Prologis Park Marston Gate

A leading national retailer has doubled its footprint at Prologis Park Marston Gate, securing a new national distribution centre to support its continued growth. The move will sustain hundreds of jobs locally in Central Bedfordshire, positioning the business to handle increasing order volumes and is expected to be fully operational for peak trading in Q4.

The new facility, DC2, will bring together the retailer’s national and regional distribution operations, alongside new office space and a dedicated training facility. Once complete, it will serve as a technology-enabled hub for storage, fulfilment and customer service.

Prior to taking occupation, Prologis undertook a comprehensive refurbishment of DC2, including a full renewal of the office space and sustainability-focused upgrades to achieve an EPC A rating. Through Prologis Essentials, the unit will be fitted out with wide-aisle racking and energy-efficient LED lighting, ensuring the space is ready for efficient, sustainable operations.

A bespoke skills academy will also be created on site, providing colleagues with opportunities to develop expertise in logistics operations and customer service.

By remaining at Marston Gate, the retailer is able to retain its experienced workforce while benefiting from the park’s amenities, including a café, landscaped green spaces and walking routes.

Prologis facilitated the expansion through a seamless Prologis-to-Prologis transaction, demonstrating its commitment to helping customers grow within sustainable, high-quality logistics spaces.

Gillian Scarth, Leasing Director, Prologis UK: “This expansion at Marston Gate demonstrates how this well-located park can support a growing retailer whilst minimising operational disruption. By refurbishing DC2 to modern, energy-efficient standards and streamlining the move, we’re enabling our customer to scale sustainably and keep its talent exactly where it belongs – here in Central Bedfordshire.”

