New collaboration sets benchmark for independent fire safety testing in the UK

In response to the evolving demands of the UK’s built environment sector, a new collaboration has been announced between the Fire Protection Association (FPA), UL Solutions, and PartB

Outlined in the release of the joint paper, Testing Times: a solutions-focused collaboration for UK fire testing, the collaboration aims to deliver independent, impartial, and transparent fire safety testing at a time when regulatory scrutiny, innovation, and accountability are reshaping the construction landscape.

The UK construction sector is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the Building Safety Act, the findings of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, and a growing emphasis on compliance, traceability, and competence. With the introduction of the Building Safety Regulator’s Gateway programme and extended liability under the Defective Premises Act, stakeholders across industry are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that every component and product used in construction meets rigorous fire safety standards.

Recognising the urgent need for reliable data and impartial testing, the FPA, UL Solutions, and PartB have joined forces to offer a robust solution.

The FPA, the UK’s national fire safety organisation, will provide a secure and confidential environment for fire safety tests to be undertaken for clients of UL Solutions and PartB through their independent fire testing laboratory. The independence of the FPA means that tests will be carried out in an impartial manner, at arm’s length from the client, as well as ensuring intellectual property and proprietary data are protected.

The initiative is a direct response to the challenges highlighted in the Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 report, which called for impartial testing to restore trust in the sector and empower stakeholders to make informed decisions, reduce remediation costs, and demonstrate a commitment to best practice.

Dr Gavin Dunn

Speaking on its launch, FPA chief executive, Dr Gavin Dunn, said “This new collaboration addresses a critical gap in the construction sector: the need to test and certify the fire performance not just of individual products, but increasingly also the interfaces and combinations of systems that often present the greatest fire safety risks.

“Leveraging the FPA’s independent testing capabilities, UL Solutions’ certification expertise, and PartB’s engineering insight, offers a holistic approach to fire safety validation for the whole UK built environment sector.”

UL Solutions brings over 130 years of global expertise in testing, inspection, and certification. Their work enables manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements and gain market access through trusted certification schemes. Their collaboration with the FPA allows for comprehensive testing of building products and systems, including wall assemblies, fire doors, and joint systems, supporting both UKCA and CE-marking requirements.

“Fire safety is a shared responsibility that demands depth of expertise across the built environment ecosystem,” said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the UL Solutions Built Environment group.

“We are proud to work alongside organisations like the Fire Protection Association to provide the thought leadership, guidance and solutions needed to meet evolving fire safety challenges. This collaboration enables UL Solutions to deliver our trusted and independent science-based testing rigor to help protect lives, property and communities.”

PartB has evolved into a leader in pragmatic fire safety solutions. Their approach combines real-world experience with engineering judgement, offering clients innovative and cost-effective alternatives to traditional remediation. PartB’s approach has demonstrated that compliance can be achieved through engineered solutions, often avoiding invasive and expensive fixes while maintaining safety integrity.

Jamie Davis, PartB Group Chief Technical Officer explained their position, saying: ‘We are proud to announce the publication of this white paper. It marks a significant progress in enhancing collaboration to ensure proper testing and compliance measures. By sharing these insights, we aim to promote safer building environments and strengthen our commitment to innovation and technical excellence in fire risk mitigation, in a proportionate and responsible manner’

As the built environment continues to innovate and adapt to new regulations, this collaboration ensures that fire safety remains at the forefront. By providing reliable, independent data, this approach supports a safer, greener, and higher-quality future for UK buildings.

