New Kier chief hits ground running as order book swells to £11.6bn

Kier has begun its new financial year on a strong footing, with trading in line with expectations and its order book rising by £600m to £11.6bn.

New chief executive Stuart Togwell (pictured), who formally stepped into the role this month, said he was starting his tenure with 94% of this year’s revenue already secured – a position he described as among the strongest in the sector.

Togwell said he was excited to steer the business into its next phase of growth after what he called a robust start to FY26.

The increased workload follows a series of major contract wins. These include Norfolk County Council’s highways and infrastructure deal, worth up to £700m over as long as 14 years, seven lots on the Crown Commercial Service’s Transport Technology Framework, and a £205m reservoir improvement contract for United Utilities under AMP8.

In its construction division, Kier has secured four education schemes with a combined value of about £190m, along with £116m of new prison expansion work at HMP Lancaster Farms through the Ministry of Justice’s Small Secure Houseblocks Alliance.

The property business is also active, having obtained planning permission for a 452,000 sq ft logistics development in Andover and begun work on the pre-let Riverwell Town Square project in Watford, where tenants include Travelodge, Tesco and Greggs.

Kier has further bolstered its financial position with a new £190m revolving credit facility running to 2030, which it said reflects lenders’ confidence in the group’s long-term outlook.

The company added that strong cash generation remains on track and that, as in previous years, its performance is expected to be weighted towards the second half.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals