OCU expands capabilities with the acquisition of District Heating specialist Valmech

OCU Group, a leading UK-based energy transition and utilities services company, today announced the acquisition of Valmech, a specialist provider of district heating and mechanical engineering services. The acquisition strengthens OCU’s position within the UK’s energy transition market, enhancing its integrated energy and utilities offering and establishing a dedicated platform for district heating delivery, with potential for future international growth.



Headquartered near Sheffield, Valmech was founded in 2016 and provides mechanical services including district heating installations, plant rooms, heating and domestic pipework services and gas pipework. The company has built a strong reputation for delivering safe, timely and high-quality projects across the UK. Following the acquisition, Valmech will continue to be led by its current management team as part of OCU Group, ensuring continuity for its clients and employees.



Michael Hughes, CEO of OCU Group, commented: “Bringing Valmech into OCU Group is a strategic step that strengthens our core capabilities and aligns closely with our values and long-term vision. We are actively laying the foundations to extend these capabilities both across the UK and internationally. This move reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve – creating employment and supporting affordable energy through high-quality engineering expertise.”

Simon Waller, founder of Valmech said: “Partnering with OCU Group opens an exciting new chapter for Valmech. OCU’s strength in the utilities and energy transformation, along with their commitment to people, safety and innovation, will support our long-term growth and the development of our team. Together, we will be able to offer clients an even more comprehensive service in the UK and, in time, explore new opportunities in international markets.”

Adrian O’ Sullivan COO & MD – OCU Utilities, commented “Valmech brings a wealth of mechanical and in-house manufacturing experience on district heating networks which, blended with OCU’s existing civils and pipeline capabilities, will serve as a full value chain platform for further growth in the district heating market, enabling OCU to meet rising demand for advanced solutions as the UK invests in modern, low-carbon infrastructure.”

The acquisition brings together aligned values and complementary expertise, strengthening OCU Group’s ability to deliver high-quality outcomes for new and existing clients across a broader range of projects.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals