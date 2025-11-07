Esh Construction secures place on £250m YORcivil Major Framework

This is the North of England contractor’s first appointment to the framework for major civils projects.

Esh Construction has been appointed to YORhub’s second-generation civil engineering major works framework which will support the delivery of large-scale infrastructure schemes across the Yorkshire and the Humber and East Midlands region.

With an estimated potential value of £250 million per annum, the framework is designed for the procurement of public sector civil engineering projects worth more than £10 million. Schemes procured will include construction works, civil engineering, bridge and structure works, highway surfacing, coastal protection, flood alleviation, and associated design services.

The appointment builds on the success of Esh’s capital infrastructure portfolio across the North East, including the Tyne Bridge Restoration and Stockton Waterfront Urban Park projects. It also builds on Esh’s existing relationship with the YORhub family of frameworks.

STOCKTON ON TEES RIVERSIDE

In Yorkshire, Esh has a track record of delivering key infrastructure upgrades, with the £6.4 million Sheffield Road Cycleways and Maltby Bus Corridor project, among a trio of active travel schemes delivered recently for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The M181 Phase 1 works, delivered in partnership with North Lincolnshire Council, also saw Esh install two roundabouts on the outskirts of Scunthorpe to facilitate future development.

Ross Markwell, Business Development Director at Esh Construction, said: “Securing a place on the YORcivil Major Framework marks a key milestone in Esh’s strategic growth plans and reflects the quality, value and social impact we consistently deliver.

“We have a proven capability in delivering complex, capital projects – with over £100 million in major schemes currently underway across the North East – and we are poised to bring our expertise to investment programmes within the Yorkshire region. We’re looking forward to building on our existing relationships while forging new local authority partnerships through the framework appointment.”

The YORcivil Major Works 2 Contractor Framework covers 21 local authorities spanning from North Yorkshire down to Derbyshire. It forms part of a collaborative approach to procurement, enabling public sector bodies to access experienced contractors for large-scale civil engineering works.

In 2023, Esh secured its place on Lots 1, 2 and 3 of the YORcivil3 framework for projects worth up to £10 million. Among the projects secured through this route so far are the Elland Access Package, the repair and strengthening of Drypool Bridge and the A638 Dewsbury to Cleckheaton Sustainable Travel Corridor, working for Calderdale Council, Hull City Council and Kirklees Council respectively. Elsewhere in the region, Esh has been directly appointed to deliver a £19.1 million project to transform Brighouse town centre.

Markwell added: “We understand the importance of delivering not just infrastructure, but long-term value for communities. We are committed to embedding social value into every stage – from local supply chain engagement to creating opportunities for apprentices and trainees.

“We’re excited to bring this approach to the YORcivil Major Framework and to work in partnership with clients to deliver infrastructure that makes a lasting difference.”

To find out more about Esh Construction, visit www.eshgroup.co.uk

SHEFFIELD ROAD ROTHERHAM

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals