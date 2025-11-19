Premier Inn maps out fresh growth push across the South East

Whitbread is gearing up for a fresh phase of expansion in the South East, with plans to bring new Premier Inn hotels to six key locations across Surrey, Kent and Sussex.

Following a detailed review of its existing network and future demand, the company has identified Rye in Sussex; Canterbury and Broadstairs in Kent; and Caterham, Weybridge and Leatherhead in Surrey as priority targets for new sites. The move forms part of Whitbread’s wider strategy to capture opportunities in high-demand regional markets and respond to shifts in the hotel landscape.

James Hall



To drive the programme, Whitbread has appointed James Hall as Acquisitions and Development Manager. He will work closely with local authorities, landowners, investment agencies and developers to unlock suitable plots and underused assets. The focus is on locations that can accommodate hotels of around 100 bedrooms or more, whether through new-build schemes, the repurposing of vacant buildings, or the regeneration of town centre sites.

Premier Inn already operates more than 85,000 rooms across the UK and Ireland, and Whitbread sees clear potential to grow this to 125,000 over the long term. The new South East targets are underpinned by data showing strong guest demand for additional capacity in these markets, as well as the brand’s confidence in its value-led offer.

The company continues to refine its property strategy to ensure it has the right hotels in the right places, balancing freehold and leasehold opportunities. Alongside growth in Surrey, Kent and Sussex, Whitbread is also exploring further prospects in Greater London and other parts of the UK and Ireland, while expanding its footprint in Germany.

With more than 855 hotels already trading across the UK and Ireland, Premier Inn aims to combine its established brand strength with flexible development requirements and robust investment capacity. The planned sites in the South East represent the next step in that trajectory, supporting local regeneration while meeting rising demand from business and leisure travellers alike.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals