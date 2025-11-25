Prologis Expands London Portfolio with Strategic Acquisition in Waltham Abbey

Prologis UK has today announced the acquisition of a 24-acre development site in North London, strengthening its presence in the capital. Located just off Junction 26 of the M25 to the south of Waltham Abbey, the site offers excellent connectivity to Central London and the wider UK motorway network, making it ideally positioned for last-mile fulfilment and urban supply chains.

The acquisition forms part of Prologis’s ongoing strategy to invest in prime locations where the supply demand fundamentals are strongest. The site provides an opportunity to deliver high-quality, sustainable, advanced manufacturing and logistics units that meets the evolving needs of modern supply chains.

The site sits in an area occupied by numerous national and international distribution operators. Directly adjacent to the subject site sits Sainsbury’s Waltham Point Distribution Centre, with GXO, Ocado, Iceland, Tesco and John Lewis in close proximity.

Paul Weston, Regional Head, Prologis UK, said: “This acquisition underscores our conviction in the Greater London market. Waltham Abbey is already a well-established logistics location, and this site gives us the ability to bring forward sustainable, best-in-class space that supports our customers’ growth while creating employment opportunities and attracting investment for the local community.”

The site is allocated for employment use in Epping Forest District Council’s adopted Local Plan, supporting economic growth and the district’s future employment needs.

Master planning is underway, with a focus on sustainability, design and community integration. As with all Prologis developments, the company will engage closely with local stakeholders throughout the planning process to ensure the development brings long-term benefits to the local community.

JLL acted for Prologis. ACRE Capital Real Estate acted for the vendor.

