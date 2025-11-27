Stepnell commences second phase of expansion works at Hazeley Enterprise Park

COMPLETE construction partner Stepnell has commenced the latest phase of development works on Hazeley Enterprise Park outside of Twyford, extending the current facilities within the park to include light industrial buildings, energy-efficient offices and a community hub.

Addressing the shortage of quality business units in the area, Hazeley Enterprise Park will deliver 17 new light industrial units, as well as up to ten new office units. At the heart of the Hazeley Enterprise Park will be the Hazeley Hub which will include a cafe as well as meeting and event spaces, offering both tenants and the wider community a place to connect.

Stepnell has commenced remediation works of the site, formerly a chicken farm and feed mill, to ensure that the ground is suitable to support the next stage of construction.

Rob Speirs, director at Stepnell, said: “From our nearby Southampton office, we understand the local demand for high quality industrial and commercial units within the area and the ease of access that such a development affords from the M3.

“Hazeley Enterprise Park will provide the local area with enhanced access to high-quality commercial spaces and increasing employment opportunities in the commercial and industrial sectors.

“Working on an active site requires strong site control and communication and we’ve already been proactively sending out monthly newsletters to residents to keep them informed on the project’s progress. We’re also engaging with surrounding neighbours to ensure that disruption to their working day is kept to a minimum.”

Located among parkland and woodland, environmental sensitivity is at the core of Stepnell’s work on the site. From the earliest stages, Stepnell is prioritising ecological responsibility, from utilising the 12-acre field to enhance the developments biodiversity and long-term sustainability to planting native trees and shrubs and wild flower areas.

Supporting the sustainable goals at the core of the development, Step Energy – the energy and renewables business within Stepnell Group – has provided solar panels for the roofing and electric vehicle charging will be provided to all units as standard. Social value will also remain a key priority, working with contractors to support the integration of apprenticeships as well as utilising local suppliers wherever possible.

Nikki Bream, managing director at Hazeley Group, said: “We are pleased by the pace of work on site, with visible differences being made each day. First-phase units and offices are due to be completed by early summer 2026, with some already pre-let to new businesses to the site.

“The Hub will follow slightly later and will be a valuable addition to the Park. Tenants, both current and prospective, are excited by the future availability on site of a versatile space which can be booked for larger meetings and events, providing the opportunity to host wider business gatherings and entertain suppliers and customers.

“We are creating an attractive vaulted building, designed to allow the dual purpose of providing both tenants and the public with somewhere to meet or entertain in our beautiful, rural setting.”

To explore Stepnell’s expertise, visit https://www.stepnell.co.uk/.

