Signify Joins Sustainable Ventures to Accelerate Climate Tech Innovation and Net-Zero Solution

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT). the world leader in lighting, today announced it has joined Sustainable Ventures . Europe’s leading climate tech growth partner as a corporate partner. Through this partnership, Signify will bring its innovative connected lighting solutions to Sustainable Ventures’ workspaces across the UK, a showcase in how climate tech solutions can support the UK’s mission to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Through the partnership Signify will also collaborate with Sustainable Ventures across their innovation programmes, contributing industry expertise, and exploring opportunities for co-creation in areas such as decarbonisation, net zero planning, intelligent buildings, circularity, and digital energy management.

Signify will also join Sustainable Ventures’ workspace community, gaining access to their hubs across the country, which are designed to embody One Planet Living principles.

Powered by renewable energy and built with circular principles and a sustainability-first design, these spaces provide an environment that reflects and reinforces the values driving the climate tech community as well as Signify’s commitment to sustainability.

“The climate-tech sector is growing at an exciting pace, and we at Signify are proud to support that momentum by joining Sustainable Ventures. Collaborating with pioneering innovators who are part of Sustainable Ventures will enable us to amplify our impact across industries. Lighting plays a pivotal role in driving energy savings and enabling smarter, more efficient buildings. Our membership reinforces our commitment to advancing technologies that support decarbonisation, improve energy efficiency, and accelerate meaningful climate action on the path to a low-carbon future.” said Nico van der Merwe, CEO, Signify UKI.

Simon Brown. Partner. Corporate Innovation. Sustainable Ventures. commented.

“We are thrilled to welcome Signify to our climate tech community. The lighting solutions that Signify have retrofitted into our unique London workspace at County Hall are truly fantastic and tell the story of what’s possible when retrofitting sustainable lighting solutions into a Grade II listed building.

But what I am most excited about is extending this collaboration into our broader ecosystem, where we can connect Signify’s expertise with our 1,000+ startups and other key partners. This integrated support model is what truly accelerates the deployment of commercial innovation needed to drive net-zero solutions at scale”

