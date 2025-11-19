Moda Group achieves GRESB Four-Star status, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable living

Moda Group is proud to announce its certification as a GRESB Four-Star organisation for the first time, while also retaining its GRESB Green Star status for the second consecutive year.

This recognition highlights Moda’s ongoing leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and reaffirms its commitment to creating sustainable, future-proof communities across the UK.

GRESB is the global benchmark for ESG performance in real estate and infrastructure. This year, Moda delivered strong, measurable improvements across both its Development and Operations GRESB platforms, to achieve its four-star rating, putting its scores above peer and global averages.

These results underscore Moda’s unwavering commitment to driving performance and continuous improvement across every area of its business.

The GRESB Development Benchmark assesses the sustainability of projects throughout planning, design and construction, while the Operational Benchmark evaluates how assets are managed in terms of energy use, emissions, waste and social impact. Together, these frameworks provide a comprehensive view of how organisations like Moda perform against international sustainability standards.

Moda Group’s development platform rose to an impressive 96/100, up from 89/100, while its operational platform increased to 89/100, up from 81/100.

Moda’s ESG strategy, Next Generation Futures, continues to guide how the business designs, builds and operates its neighbourhoods, with sustainability embedded in every decision. This strategic approach has directly contributed to Moda’s outstanding GRESB scores, ensuring that environmental and social responsibility are not only prioritised but also measured and improved year-on-year.

Several Moda neighbourhoods, including New York Square in Leeds, The Mercian in Birmingham, The Lexington in Liverpool and The McEwan in Edinburgh are REGO certified, sourcing electricity from 100% renewable sources such as wind, hydro and solar.

The Group has also committed to reducing operational carbon, waste and water consumption with a group-wide commitment to strategically driving down emissions for the long term.

Moda’s neighbourhoods are designed with sustainability at their core, featuring energy-efficient lighting, low-carbon heating systems and EV charging points, supported by travel management initiatives such as free access to Beryl Bikes to reduce congestion and air pollution.

In partnership with Utopi, Moda also utilises smart building technology that enables real-time monitoring of energy use and indoor air quality, helping residents make more sustainable choices.

Tarry Depledge, ESG Manager at Moda Group said:

“These results are firm evidence that sustainability and governance are taken seriously and are at the core of Moda Group’s strategy. As an established and trusted developer and operator, we will continue our dedicated work to deliver the most environmentally and socially sustainable places for our residents, teams and wider communities.”

Moda’s continued success across GRESB and other ESG benchmarks reflects its ambition to lead the way in responsible, people-first development, driving progress through innovation, transparency and collaboration.

