Sisk completes Farrans Construction acquisition

John Sisk & Son (Sisk) has completed all legal and regulatory requirement for the acquisition of Farrans Construction, following Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approval last month.

As announced in September, Sisk reached an agreement to acquire Farrans, a leading Northern Ireland based, building and civil engineering contractor, with over 600 employees, delivering world-class projects in core sectors including aviation, water and renewable energy in Ireland and the UK.

The Farrans business will continue to trade under its own brand, and all project operations will continue as normal. The consideration will not be disclosed.

Sisk is Ireland’s largest construction and civil engineering company, operating across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The coming together of these two successful contracting businesses will unlock new opportunities for delivering major infrastructure projects across the UK and Ireland.

Sisk acquired Farrans from the building materials provider CRH.

