Smart Climbing Solutions Enable Efficient High-Rise Construction

In the heart of Cartagena’s dense urban environment, the 22-storey Sun City residential tower illustrates how high-rise construction techniques are advancing in Latin America. Within one of Colombia’s most space-restricted coastal districts, Doka’s formwork solutions support efficient, safe, and precise construction – addressing the region’s growing demand for urban space and vertically oriented residential developments.

Precision and performance under limited space

Developed by URBAIBERICA-URBACOLOMBIA and executed by ACTÚA DESARROLLOS S.A.S, Sun City will reach 75 meters into the skyline of Cartagena’s Bocagrande district. Designed for modern coastal living, the building features sea-view apartments and a barrier-free layout. However, the project’s greatest challenge lay in its surroundings: limited site access, minimal storage capacity, and narrow logistics corridors, which demanded an exceptionally well-coordinated construction approach.

To address these conditions, Doka engineered a comprehensive formwork and climbing concept that optimized space utilization and supported an efficient construction process. The Automatic climbing formwork SKE100 plus together with Frami Xlife wall formwork delivers fast, continuous vertical progress in constructing the central core. Additionally, the Automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60 combined with Doka’s large area formwork Top 50 support the exterior concrete works, ensuring precise alignment and high-quality surface finishes. Together, these solutions enable high productivity and strict safety standards on site.

Smart, space-saving formwork technology

“Sun City is being built under very tight space constraints. With Doka climbing solutions, we are enabling fast progress, efficient logistics, and high safety standards – despite these challenges”, says Project Manager Ricardo Outten.

Doka’s experienced engineering teams in the Austrian headquarter and Panama collaborate closely to adapt every detail to the site’s specific requirements. Advanced engineering and planning as well as on-site support ensure precise execution and seamless coordination between the core and finishing works, while optimized logistics keep material flow consistent within the confined space.

The combination of automatic climbing technology and Doka’s engineering expertise proves decisive on site. The SKE100 plus and Xclimb 60 systems support reliable cycle times and minimize crane use and enable efficient work sequences in confined space. The flexible Frami Xlife and Top 50 formwork systems support construction accuracy and consistency, reducing adjustments and contributing to a safe, well-organized workflow.

“This high-rise building is more than just an opportunity to showcase our smart climbing technology. it is a commitment to consistently meeting and exceeding our client’s requirements despite challenging site conditions”, adds Pedro da Sliva, Managing Director Doka Panama & Colombia.

A reference for future high-rise projects in Latin America

With Sun City, Doka reinforces its position as a trusted partner for complex urban construction in the region. The project demonstrates how Doka’s established climbing solutions meet strict technical and safety requirements, even on confined urban sites. Its combination of global engineering expertise and local project management provides a model for future high-rise construction in Latin America.

Project Facts

• Projecty: Sun City

• Location: Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

• Structure type: 22-storey residential tower

• Developer: URBAIBERICA -URBACOLOMBIA

• Client: ACTÚA DESARROLLOS S.A.S.

• Construction time: 2024 – 2026

• Systems used: Automatic climbing formwork SKE100 plus, Framed formwork Frami Xlife, Automatic climbing formwork Xclimb 60, Large-area Formwork Top 50, Dokaflex

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals