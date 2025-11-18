Kajima Properties Europe Completes 405-Bed Student Housing Development

Kajima Properties Europe, the vertically integrated development and asset management subsidiary of Kajima Corporation, has completed the extension of Student Depot Poznań, Poland, adding over 400 new beds to its portfolio.

The project, which was delivered through Kajima’s Student Depot subsidiary, opened ahead of schedule and under budget, and exceeded its target of 90% occupancy at launch

Student Depot now operates more than 4,500 beds across nine cities, with a secured pipeline of over 1,000 additional beds

Kajima Properties Europe (‘Kajima Properties’ or ‘KPE’), the vertically integrated investment, development and asset management subsidiary of the NIKKEI-listed Kajima Corporation, has completed the expansion of its existing 466-bed Student Depot residence in Poznań, transforming it into two interlinked buildings with 871-beds, the largest in Student Depot’s operational portfolio.

This milestone marks Student Depot’s first-ever extension of a fully occupied building, demonstrating its ability to deliver complex projects while maintaining uninterrupted service for existing residents.

Delivered ahead of schedule and under budget, the new extension introduces a wider variety of room types and standards at different price points, giving students in Poznań greater flexibility and choice. The development is already in use, with most residents having moved in for the start of the academic year.

The existing building has also been upgraded with thoughtfully designed common areas that support both academic and social life. These include dedicated study zones, fitness facilities, a cinema room, and gaming spaces. As part of the investment, the building’s façade was renovated and thermally insulated to enhance energy efficiency.

Each Student Depot residence is professionally managed in-house, offering 24/7 staffing, controlled entry, CCTV monitoring, and on-site management to ensure a safe and supportive living environment.

The Poznań extension strengthens Student Depot’s presence in a key academic hub, opening at over 93% occupancy in response to strong demand for modern PBSA in Poland. According to Savills’ latest market research, there are more than 1.2 million students nationwide in Poland, but only 1.5% can secure a place in modern private dormitories.

Poznań was the first asset in Student Depot’s portfolio, acquired in 2014. Following an initial investment from Kajima Europe (‘Kajima’) in 2019, Student Depot has since established itself as Poland’s largest PBSA platform by units under management. The platform now operates over 4,500 beds across nine PBSA assets in Warsaw, Kraków, Gdańsk, Wrocław, Łódź, Lublin and Poznań, with a secured pipeline of more than 1,000 additional beds.

Jan Trybulski, Head of Poland at Kajima Properties Europe, said: “The extension of our Poznań asset, combined with the upgrade of the original scheme, marks a significant milestone for Student Depot. Delivering such a complex project on time, within budget, and exceeding our targeted occupancy level is a testament to the team’s capability and commitment.

“Student Depot’s market-leading position and deep operational know-how enable us to enhance the offer continually, from diversified room types and upgraded amenities to improved building efficiency, ensuring we remain the first-choice private student accommodation in Poland.

“Our strategy focuses on investing in high-quality, well-located residences across undersupplied academic cities. With over a decade of operational experience, we are uniquely positioned to identify the right locations and structures that deliver strong long-term performance. We see a significant opportunity to continue expanding across Poland’s major university hubs, supported by a secured pipeline of over 1000 additional beds.”

Michał Obara, CEO of Student Depot, said: “The successful delivery of the Poznań extension is a very important step for Student Depot – not only because it enhances our offer in one of Poland’s most important academic cities, but also because it was our first ever expansion project delivered within a fully operational and occupied building. It was a highly complex challenge, but thanks to excellent planning and execution, we completed it with minimal disruption to residents.

“This success would not have been possible without the continued support and engagement of our investor, Kajima. Their long-term commitment, expertise and trust in our team have been crucial in helping us grow into Poland’s largest PBSA platform, with even more projects in the pipeline.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals