Statom Group Appoints Gavin Hunt as Chief Development Officer

Statom Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Hunt as Chief Development Officer (CDO), reinforcing the company’s commitment to continued growth, innovation, and operational excellence.

With more than 25 years of experience delivering complex infrastructure and building projects across the UK, Gavin brings extensive technical and leadership expertise to the group. His background in major civil engineering and structural works, combined with a deep understanding of groundworks and reinforced concrete delivery, will further strengthen Statom’s capabilities across its core business areas.

In his new role, Gavin will lead the development strategy for Statom Group — driving growth initiatives, enhancing efficiency, and building strategic partnerships to support the company’s long-term objectives. Working closely with Group Chairman Tommy Brown, CEO Stan Nikudinski, and directors across all divisions, he will focus on strengthening the group’s development pipeline and advancing its position as one of the UK’s leading specialist contractors.

Commenting on his appointment, Gavin said:

“I was drawn to Statom Group because of its strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects and its commitment to innovation within the construction and infrastructure sector. The company’s focus on safety, sustainability, and collaboration really stood out to me. I’m looking forward to contributing to Statom’s continued success and being part of a team that clearly values both excellence and integrity.”

Group CEO Stan Nikudinski added:

“We’re delighted to welcome Gavin to Statom Group. His experience, leadership, and forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we continue to evolve, improve efficiency, and drive innovation across our operations.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals