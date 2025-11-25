Winvic and partners celebrate major construction milestone at 360 Bristol

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, alongside client AG South Plaza B.V and developer Melburg, has celebrated a key construction milestone at 360 Bristol, a Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) development located on Marlborough Street in the heart of the city.

The project team and partners – including IESIS, structural engineer HEXA, and architect ECE Westworks – came together on the 30th October for a topping out ceremony to celebrate a major milestone – completion of the building’s structure, a significant step in transforming the former 1960s office block into a 10-storey, 399-bedroom sustainable student living community.

Works officially began in August 2024, with enabling works taking place ahead of the main construction phase, which commenced in May 2025.

Scheduled for completion in summer 2026, the development will provide a mix of studio and cluster bedrooms, featuring shared kitchens, a gym, cinema, karaoke, content rooms, games lounge, study spaces, yoga and Zumba rooms, and extensive outdoor areas for socialising. Outdoor amenity space includes an accessible terrace on the 10th floor and ground floor external areas on the podium over the existing basement. Basement parking and cycle storage have also been retained throughout the works.

Remedial repairs to the existing structural frame have been undertaken including fire protection enhancements, and three additional upper floors have been constructed to provide additional living spaces. The project also delivers significant fire safety improvements in line with the requirements of the Building Safety Act. This sustainable design and delivery approach reflects the shared values of Winvic, AG South Plaza B.V, and Melburg, championing responsible regeneration within the PBSA sector whilst delivering significant sustainable improvements such as 3,500 tonnes of lifetime carbon savings, 1,500% biodiversity net gains, EPC A and BREEAM “Excellent” ratings.

Delivered by Winvic under the Gateway 2 process, 360 Bristol is the contractor’s first project to progress through the new regime, underscoring its commitment to quality, collaboration, and building safety.

The scheme is delivering meaningful social value through employment, education and community engagement. Two site visits have been held so far, one in partnership with The Restore Trust and O’Neill and Brennan hosting 15 unemployed learners, and another for T Level students from IBK Academy, where one student will be completing their industry placement on site.

Creating inclusive employment opportunities, Winvic is piloting the Standing Tall programme, supporting an individual who was homeless into employment. Over 50 local employees (within 30 miles) are working on the project, which is also set to deliver over 200 training weeks for both new and existing staff, including members of the supply chain.

Working alongside Winvic Construction for the scheme are Employer’s Agent and project manager – IESIS, Architect – ECE Westworks, Structural and Civil Engineer – HEXA and M&E consultant – BOX 20.

Mark Jones, Managing Director of Multi-Room at Winvic Construction Ltd, said: “Reaching the topping out milestone at 360 Bristol is an exciting step forward for the project team. This scheme perfectly demonstrates how intelligent design and collaborative delivery can bring new life to existing structures – reducing embodied carbon and contributing to a more sustainable built environment.

“It also marks our first project delivered through the Gateway 2 process, highlighting our commitment to building safety, quality, and partnership. I’d like to thank our client and project partners for their continued collaboration. Together, we are delivering a landmark building that will enhance Bristol’s student experience and stand as a benchmark for sustainable urban redevelopment.”

Andrew Burns, Head of Asset and development at Melberg, said: “We are incredibly proud to see 360 Bristol reach this significant milestone. From the outset, our vision was to create a vibrant, inclusive community that not only meets the evolving needs of students but also sets new standards for sustainability and wellbeing. By retaining and enhancing the existing structure, we have dramatically reduced embodied carbon, while our commitment to EPC A and BREEAM ‘Excellent’ ratings ensures the building’s long-term environmental performance. The extensive amenity offer—from social spaces and wellness rooms to accessible outdoor terraces – reflects our belief that great places to live should also support personal growth and community connection. We look forward to welcoming students in September 2026 to a development that truly raises the bar for sustainable urban living in Bristol.”

