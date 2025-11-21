Winvic Secures Major Contract for £130 Million Birmingham Rental Neighbourhood

Winvic Construction has been appointed main contractor for a £130 million build to rent development in Birmingham, as developers McLaren Living and Heim Global Investor press ahead with their latest joint venture.

The scheme, known as Oasis, will bring 456 new rental homes to Kent Street in Birmingham city centre. It is being forward funded by Heim Global Investor, with McLaren Living leading development and Winvic overseeing construction.

This marks the second collaboration between Heim and McLaren Living, following their ongoing Water Lane project in Leeds’ South Bank regeneration area, where a 375 home build to rent development is currently under construction and scheduled to complete in 2027.

Oasis will comprise one and two bedroom apartments within an eleven storey building, supported by a range of resident amenities including a gym, lounge and co working space. Outdoor facilities will feature a landscaped courtyard and roof terraces.

The development is expected to complete in 2029.

McLaren Living managing director Matthew Biddle said:

“Following our successful collaboration with Heim on Water Lane in Leeds, we are delighted to build on our trusted partnership and add to our strong pipeline of projects across the UK’s best locations and cities. Oasis, with its city centre location, local amenities and strong transport links, is a great addition to our portfolio. We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with Heim and collaborating on developments where we share a clear vision.”

Heim Global Investor director David Peacock said:

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with McLaren Living, alongside Winvic Construction, to deploy further capital for our UK build to core fund. This development fits perfectly with our strategy of delivering mid market rental homes across the UK’s key cities with experienced partners. We remain very active in the market and have a strong pipeline of opportunities as we continue to expand our presence in the UK.”

