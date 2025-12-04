Altrad RMD Kwikform opens second training academy in Aldridge to strengthen industry skills and innovation

Altrad RMD Kwikform (Altrad RMDK) has officially opened its second dedicated Training Academy at the company’s Head Office in Aldridge, West Midlands. The new facility builds on the success of the first academy in Skelmersdale, further reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to developing skills, safety, and technical excellence across the construction industry.

Unveiled by Managing Director Mark Pickard, the Aldridge Training Academy will serve as a central hub for advancing knowledge in above and below ground temporary works systems. It features purpose-built training areas, a live demonstration zone, and digital resources that replicate real-world site environments, enabling employees and customers to deepen their understanding of Altrad RMDK’s innovative systems and engineering solutions.

Together with the Skelmersdale academy, the Aldridge facility forms a unified learning network. The combined facilities increase training capacity and make learning more accessible for employees and customers across the UK, promoting continuous improvement, technical excellence, and best practice throughout the temporary works sector.

Mark Pickard, Managing Director at Altrad RMD Kwikform, commented: “The opening of our Aldridge Training Academy represents the next phase in our investment in people and the future of the industry. By expanding our training offering, we’re giving our teams and customers the opportunity to strengthen their technical expertise, improve safety standards, and deliver excellence on every project.

“It’s a proud moment for everyone at Altrad RMDK as we continue building on the success of the Skelmersdale academy and look ahead to shaping the next generation of construction professionals.”

The addition of the Aldridge facility ensures that training is now accessible to Altrad RMDK teams and customers from North to South, supporting the company’s growing workforce and customer base throughout the UK.

