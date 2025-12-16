Arlington Real Estate and Homes England Submit Plans for £400m West Hartford Park Employment Hub

A major planning application has been lodged for West Hartford Park, a 126-acre industrial and commercial scheme near Cramlington that could deliver more than one million square feet of employment space and create around 2,000 jobs in Northumberland. The outline masterplan has been submitted jointly by Arlington Real Estate and Homes England, marking a significant step forward for one of the largest strategic development opportunities in the region.

Located just minutes from the deep-sea Port of Blyth, the proposed development is designed to support the port’s continued expansion and forms a key component of the Energy Central Partnership. This initiative positions South East Northumberland as a national centre for offshore and renewable energy, clean technology, advanced manufacturing and AI-driven industries.

The Port of Blyth, home to ORE Catapult’s world-leading testing facilities, is working closely with Arlington Real Estate and Homes England to maximise the economic potential of the scheme and attract major occupiers from both the UK and overseas. Despite the marketing campaign not yet being launched, the project has already generated strong interest from several large-scale industrial and logistics businesses.

If approved, West Hartford Park is expected to generate over £400m of investment for the North East economy and deliver thousands of high-quality jobs, providing a major boost to local supply chains and long-term regional growth.

Dean Cook, managing director of Arlington Real Estate, said submitting the application marks an important milestone in unlocking the site’s full potential. He highlighted that West Hartford Park is the only location in the region capable of accommodating development at this scale, offering the power, infrastructure and connectivity required by major occupiers. Cook added that the project will directly support the growth of offshore and renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics and AI sectors.

Councillor Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader of Northumberland County Council and cabinet member for business, growth and regeneration, welcomed the news, describing West Hartford Park as the county’s most significant remaining employment allocation in the current local plan. He said maximising its potential is crucial to attracting future investment and creating new job opportunities in the area.

Martin Lawlor OBE, chief executive of the Port of Blyth, added that the partnership approach will help bring forward much-needed capacity for port-related development while acting as a catalyst for broader economic growth across the region.

The submission of the planning application marks the start of the next phase in bringing West Hartford Park to fruition, with the scheme set to play a central role in strengthening Northumberland’s position within the UK’s energy and advanced manufacturing landscape.

