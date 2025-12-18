Kier Property Advances £26m Sharston Industrial Redevelopment

Kier Property is moving ahead with the transformation of a key site in Sharston after completing demolition works and securing planning approval for its new Trade City and Logistics City scheme. The four-acre site, purchased earlier this year from Electrium, a Siemens subsidiary, is now ready for the construction phase, which is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The redevelopment will deliver close to 100,000 sq ft of modern employment space, replacing ageing industrial units that had reached the end of their operational life. The scheme comprises eight Trade City units ranging from 5,391 to 11,664 sq ft, designed to accommodate small and medium-sized enterprises, trade counters and light industrial occupiers. In addition, a single Logistics City building of 34,584 sq ft will offer contemporary space for operators requiring efficient layouts and strong transport connectivity.

Kier has delivered similar schemes elsewhere, including one completed in late 2024, which brought forward a further 94,000 sq ft of new industrial accommodation. The company said the Sharston project will help address ongoing demand for high-quality space within an established commercial area.

Leigh Thomas, group managing director at Kier Property, said the completion of demolition and positive planning outcome marked a significant milestone. He added that the new development would provide modern, sustainable premises for occupiers seeking well-connected locations with access to key markets.

Savills and JLL have been appointed as joint agents for the scheme. Alex Palfreyman, director at Savills, said the project represents a timely addition to a supply-constrained industrial and trade counter market, offering new options for businesses seeking space in the area.

Design work is being led by Horizon Fletcher Rae, while Savills is also advising on planning matters. Full details of the project can be found on Manchester City Council’s planning portal under reference number 143771/FO/2025.

