Bauer Technologies Secures Specialist Piling Contract for The Dovetail Building, London

Bauer Technologies has been awarded the specialist piling and geotechnical works package for The Dovetail Building, a striking new 24-storey mixed-use development located in the City of London.

Commissioned by Deconstruct UK Ltd on behalf of client Brockton Everlast, the project represents a significant addition to London’s premium office and retail landscape, featuring a three-level basement and high-specification tower structure designed to meet modern sustainability and performance standards.

Bauer Technologies’ scope of work is being delivered in two distinct phases to facilitate archaeological investigations by the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA). The first phase, – running from November 2025 to February 2026 – will involve the extraction of redundant piles and the installation of approximately two-thirds of the new secant wall. The second phase, scheduled for June to September 2026, will focus on installing a front-of-wall cased CFA secant pile line along the party boundary, and completing the foundation and bearing piles, including temporary works for the tower cranes and gantry.

In keeping with Bauer Technologies’ strong commitment to sustainable construction, the project will incorporate a wide range of carbon-reducing initiatives. These include the use of low-carbon reinforcement steel, concrete incorporating blended cement, supplied from a local batching facility, and 100% HVO fuel for all site plant. Bauer has also implemented waste-reduction measures to optimise material efficiency and minimise environmental impact throughout the project’s lifecycle.

Commenting on the award, Bauer Technologies’ Managing Director John Theos, said: “We are delighted to be working once again with Deconstruct UK on such a high-profile London development. The Dovetail Building exemplifies the type of technically challenging, sustainability-driven project where Bauer’s experience in complex urban settings and commitment to innovation can make a real difference. It’s a showcase for how deep foundation solutions can be delivered responsibly, efficiently, and in harmony with the capital’s built environment.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals