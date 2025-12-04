Burges Salmon acts for Benniman on back-to-back transactions delivering major UK logistics and industrial projects

The Construction and Engineering team at Burges Salmon has advised independent construction company Benniman Limited on a series of significant projects across the UK. Led by director Christian Mulvihill, the firm provided legal support on large-scale developments for leading names in the logistics and industrial sectors.

Notably, Burges Salmon advised Benniman on the creation of three new logistics and distribution facilities at Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT) in Northamptonshire. Totalling 618,000 sq ft, the schemes will deliver high-quality space and strengthen DIRFT’s position as a key hub for rail-connected logistics, supporting efficient supply chain operations and sustainable freight solutions.

Further advice was provided across three other projects including on the construction of a c. 50,000 sq ft best-in-class industrial and warehousing estate in Reading, the development of eight industrial units in Milton Keynes totalling 200,765 sq ft., as well as recent work delivered for property developer Clowes Developments.

The team also advised Benniman in relation to the construction of three industrial units in Birmingham on behalf of Coltham as well as a 57,000 sf ft unit in Worcester Six Business Park for Stoford.

Christian Mulvihill, director at Burges Salmon, says: “We are delighted to have supported Benniman on these projects, which demonstrate the strength of the UK logistics and industrial sectors. Completing five transactions back-to-back within a short timeframe required careful co-ordination and a thorough understanding of contractual and regulatory issues. It is a testament to the strength and agility of our team that we were able to deliver seamless advice across multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring our client could move forward with confidence and efficiency.”

Paul Barfoot, Commercial Director at Benniman, comments: “Delivering major projects concurrently was a significant undertaking, and Burges Salmon’s ability to manage the legal complexities was outstanding. Their proactive approach, responsiveness and sector expertise gave us the confidence to progress each development without delay.”

With over 40 specialist lawyers working across the firm’s Built Environment, Infrastructure and Energy & Utilities sector groups, Burges Salmon has one of the largest construction and engineering legal teams in the UK and is a first port of call for highly complex and innovative projects.

