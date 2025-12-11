Green Light for Mercia Park Expansion Paving the Way for More Than 1,700 New Jobs

Plans to expand Leicestershire’s Mercia Park have been approved, opening the door to the creation of up to 1,720 new jobs. The employment hub, located close to Junction 11 of the M42, already houses JLR’s Global Logistics Centre.

Developer IM Properties submitted the hybrid planning application for the next phase of growth. The site currently supports more than 2,500 jobs and is home to JLR’s Global Logistics Centre (operated by Unipart) as well as a major facility for international logistics specialist DSV.

The proposed expansion, split across two development zones, will deliver significant new commercial space and is expected to accommodate between 1,000 and 1,720 additional roles once fully operational. The scheme is also projected to generate around £2.8m per year in business rates.

Development Zone 1 includes approximately 611,000 sq ft of employment space, with a further 442,000 sq ft planned for Zone 2.

A report to North West Leicestershire Council’s Planning Committee, which met on 9 December, stated that the development’s contribution to economic growth and its ability to meet immediate demand for high-quality business space made it a strong fit for the area’s social and economic needs. Councillors voted to approve the plans subject to conditions.

Speaking when the application was submitted, Matthew Fox, planning director at IM Properties, said that Mercia Park had proven itself as a prime business location with excellent transport links, net-zero-ready buildings and a high-quality landscaped environment. He added that expanding the site would build on its success and deliver much-needed commercial space to support investment in Leicestershire.

Richard Sykes, development director at IM Properties, welcomed the committee’s decision, saying it marked a key step towards unlocking new employment opportunities and boosting the economy of North West Leicestershire. With DSV already planning an additional facility within the scheme, he said the expansion is well placed to attract another major manufacturer or logistics operator to the remaining 450,000 sq ft.

