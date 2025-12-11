Caddick Secures Approval for Landmark Worksop Logistics Scheme Promising Up to 4,000 Jobs

A major industrial and logistics scheme in Worksop, covering up to 4.5 million sq ft and with the potential to create as many as 4,000 jobs, has won approval. Caddick’s hybrid planning application for the 300-acre site, positioned at the A1/A57 junction on the eastern approach to the town, was backed by Bassetlaw District Council’s Planning Committee on 10 December.

Known as EM.EX Worksop, the development is the largest employment allocation in Bassetlaw’s adopted local plan. Once fully operational, it is expected to contribute £175m in GVA each year and generate £11.5m in annual business rates.

Phase 1 will see Caddick deliver enabling infrastructure and prepare a fully serviced development plot, supported by detailed consent for a multi-level unit of around two million sq ft for an identified occupier. This first phase represents a significant milestone in activating the scheme, with hundreds of new roles in logistics, operations and support services set to follow.

Outline permission has also been granted for the remaining phases, allowing for a further footprint of up to four million sq ft of ground-level industrial and logistics space. Across the full masterplan, the scheme has the capacity to create up to 4,000 jobs.

Chris Procter, director at Caddick, said the approval was the result of years of collaboration with the local authority and positions the development to deliver on its long-term vision. He said EM.EX Worksop offers next-generation logistics space with the flexibility and connectivity required to attract both national and international companies, adding that ongoing investment would help cement Bassetlaw’s role within the UK’s industrial and logistics landscape.

Construction of Phase 1 is scheduled to begin in 2026, with phased development of the wider scheme to follow, ultimately bringing forward a range of unit sizes.

Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, welcomed the decision, noting that the prospect of up to 4,000 new jobs is a major boost for the region. She highlighted the importance of distribution hubs to the East Midlands economy and said the scheme will reinforce the area’s standing as a leading logistics corridor.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said EM.EX Worksop represents a significant opportunity for Bassetlaw, attracting increased investment and delivering high-quality employment that will strengthen the district’s reputation as a centre for industry, innovation and logistics.

The project team includes Stantec as planning consultant, KPP as architect, FPCR for landscape and biodiversity, BWB for environmental services, Brookbanks as utilities consultants, and MBA providing lighting and BREEAM expertise.

