New commercial EV charge park launches at Spa Park in Leamington Spa

Stoford has announced the launch of a new commercial electric vehicle (EV) charge park at Spa Park, Leamington Spa, in partnership with leading EV charging network Zapcharged.

The facility on Spartan Close provides 26 EV charging bays and is one of the first commercial charge parks in Warwickshire. Designed to meet the growing demand for EV infrastructure, it supports occupiers, commercial fleet operators, and members of the public with reliable, high-speed charging.

Operated by Zapcharged, the site is located within one of Leamington Spa’s most successful business parks.

Dan Gallagher, Joint Managing Director at Stoford, said: “Spa Park continues to set the standard for sustainable business environments in the region. The delivery of this new EV charge park provides occupiers and visitors with the infrastructure they need to transition to cleaner transport. We’re proud to be partnering with Zapcharged on this important step towards decarbonising business travel and logistics in Warwickshire.”

Zapcharged installs and operates fast and rapid EV chargers across the UK, providing management solutions for commercial and public sites.

Commenting on the partnership, Nick Lewis of Zapcharged, said: “We’re pleased to be working with Stoford to bring EV charging to Spa Park. The chargers provide a valuable new amenity for occupiers and visitors, offering reliable, high-speed access that supports the shift to cleaner transport. We’re excited to build on this success at other sites across the region.”

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities, Warwickshire County Council, added: “It was a pleasure to attend the launch of the new EV charge park at Spa Park. As EV adoption accelerates in Warwickshire, this facility represents a significant step forward in supporting both local businesses transitioning to EV fleets, and employees seeking convenient workplace charging options.”

Spa Park is a prime business park development off Tachbrook Road, near Junctions 14 and 15 of the M40. A joint venture between Stoford and a fund managed by BlackRock, it offers around 500,000 sq ft of premium office, R&D, production and distribution space.

The park comprises nine state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable buildings, each rated BREEAM Excellent and EPC A. The final available unit, Unit E, provides 50,995 sq ft of high-quality accommodation and is immediately available to let.

Current occupiers at Spa Park include Berry Global, Bladon Micro Turbines, Liberty Commodities, General Motors, Martin Sprocket & Gear, Opus International Products and Wickes.

For more information about Spa Park, please contact retained agents Bromwich Hardy, CBRE and M1 Agency or visit: https://www.spapark.co.uk/

