Orbit Homes starts construction of 272 new homes in Norfolk at Victoria Gardens in Great Plumstead

Leading affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, has started construction on 272 new homes in the East at Victoria Gardens, a new development in Great Plumstead.

At Victoria Gardens, Orbit Homes is delivering 138 affordable homes for social rent and Shared Ownership, alongside 134 homes for market sale. The new development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

All homes at Victoria Gardens will follow Orbit Homes’ tenure-blind approach, meaning that regardless of whether a customer moves into their new home via market sale, shared ownership or social rent, they will receive the same commitment to sector-leading design, specification, and safety, alongside outstanding customer service.

Artist impression, Victoria Gardens in Norfolk

Victoria Gardens is designed to embrace sustainability and support Orbit’s wider commitment to The Wildlife Trusts’ 30by30 campaign to enable nature’s recovery by 2030 with large areas of public space including an orchard.

With works underway on the Smee Lane site, the first homes are set to be available for purchase in Spring 2026.

Brian Nearney, Chief Development Officer at Orbit, said: “We are delighted to have started on site at Victoria Gardens, where we’re working to build 272 quality new homes that will be ideal for those at all stages of life. We’re also very proud to be delivering over half of these homes in affordable tenures to support the local housing need and further our commitment to building thriving mixed-tenure communities.

“Our team is excited to share more details about Victoria Gardens in the coming months, and we encourage anyone interested to register their interest now and be the first to find out more.”

Victoria Gardens is supported by grant funding from Homes England for the delivery of affordable homes.

The new development is situated in Great Plumstead, a parish village on the outskirts of Norwich, where locals can enjoy the best of both worlds with the beautiful countryside and a range of amenities nearby, including Norwich city centre and Norwich train station less than five miles away.

For more information about Victoria Gardens and to register your interest, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/victoria-gardens

