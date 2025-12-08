Public Invited to Shape Ambitious Mix Manchester Airport Campus

Local residents, businesses and stakeholders are being asked to share their views on the first phase of Mix Manchester, the UK’s pioneering airport-based science, innovation and manufacturing campus.

A six-week public consultation opens today, Monday 8 December 2025, marking the latest step towards creating a major new employment hub next to Manchester Airport. The plans are being developed by a joint venture between Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG), Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Manchester City Council (MCC) and the Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF).

A final planning application is expected to be submitted to Manchester City Council in early 2026.

Phase one proposes 6,750 square metres of mid-tech space across three buildings, offering a total of 11 workspaces alongside a dedicated amenity area. The early stage of the project will also include a multi-storey car park with commercial space at ground level.

The application will take the form of a hybrid submission, seeking full planning permission for the initial mid-tech units and the multi-storey car park, while also securing outline consent for later phases. These future phases could deliver more than 100,000 square metres of flexible hybrid commercial space designed for medium and large-scale manufacturing.

Emily Fleet, development manager for Mix Manchester, emphasised the importance of community involvement in shaping the project. She said:

“As planning for Mix Manchester progresses, it’s vital that residents, local businesses and key stakeholders help inform our vision. This is a hugely significant development for Greater Manchester, backed by a strong joint venture, supported by the Council and aided by central government funding. We urge people to share their perspectives and help bring this project forward.”

Details of the proposals and information on how to take part in the consultation can be found at www.mix-manchester.com/consultation

