£21million contract recommended for approval for retrofit and upgrades at Craigmillar and Peffermill Court

Earlier yesterday (Thursday 15 January) the Finance and Resources Committee recommended the approval of a £21 million contract to Kier Construction to deliver a comprehensive retrofit and upgrade programme at Craigmillar Court and Peffermill Court, two 15 floor blocks in Edinburgh.

The project forms part of the Council’s wider Strategic Investment Plan for high-rise buildings and will bring both blocks up to modern standards, significantly improving comfort, safety, energy efficiency and long-term sustainability for residents.

Built in 1968, the two floor blocks currently have no insulation, making homes difficult and expensive to heat. The retrofit will introduce extensive external wall insulation, dramatically improving thermal performance and helping homes retain heat more effectively. These upgrades are expected to create warmer living spaces and reduce heating costs for residents throughout the year.

To further improve indoor air quality and tackle long-standing issues with damp and mould, each flat will be fitted with a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MVHR) system. This will provide a continuous supply of fresh air while retaining heat, supporting healthier and more comfortable homes.

Other improvements include:

fire safety enhancements including installation of new fire doors, sprinkler systems in every flat and a dedicated firefighting lift in each block

existing bin chutes will be removed and replaced with a new on-site waste strategy

security will also be strengthened through the installation of a comprehensive CCTV system, covering all stairwells and common lobby landings

almost all mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services will be replaced where they have reached the end of their life or are difficult to maintain

larger, brighter entrance lobbies, increased natural light and new canopies to provide shelter from the weather. Concierge facilities will be significantly upgraded

new and improved shared spaces will encourage interaction between residents and support activities with the wider community, making better use of previously underutilised areas within the buildings.

The surrounding environment will also be transformed, with:

additional tree planting

relocated and expanded allotments

a renovated and improved play park

realigned parking and improved access between both blocks

new waste and recycling facilities

Craigmillar Court and Peffermill Court each contain 57 two-bedroom homes.

This major investment represents a long-term commitment to improving living conditions, reducing carbon emissions, enhancing safety and creating more welcoming, sustainable communities for current and future residents.

Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener Cllr Tim Pogson, said:This £21 million investment represents a major step forward in improving the quality, safety and sustainability of our high-rise homes. By upgrading insulation, ventilation, fire safety and communal spaces, this project will deliver warmer, healthier and more affordable homes for residents, while also ensuring these buildings are fit for the future.

