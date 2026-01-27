AWW selects NavLive to accelerate BIM workflows and strengthen Building Safety Act compliance

AWW Architects, one of the UK’s leading multi-disciplinary architectural practices, has adopted NavLive’s LiDAR BIM scanning technology to improve survey accuracy, reduce project risk, and meet the growing demands of the Building Safety Act across a range of high-risk and complex developments.

With a team of 100 architectural professionals delivering projects across the nuclear, defence, commercial and public sectors, AWW frequently acts as lead consultant under traditional contract arrangements, often assuming full liability under Professional Indemnity insurance.

As part of this expanding remit, the practice is increasingly responsible for Clerk of Works and Principal Designer duties, where precise, coordinated information is essential to maintaining a compliant “golden thread” of building data.

Maintaining up-to-date survey information, particularly on existing or part-demolished structures, had become time-intensive and costly. To address this, AWW undertook a comprehensive market review to find an in-house solution capable of capturing reliable, high-accuracy site data while accelerating its Revit modelling workflows.

Following extensive evaluation, AWW selected the NavLive LiDAR BIM Scanner as its preferred solution, as the system enables AWW’s designers to generate highly detailed point cloud data within minutes.

Through NavLive’s software platform, produce Revit-ready outline models that correct, enhance, and validate existing survey and planning information. The technology has now been deployed across five separate buildings by staff at all levels, delivering consistent results and measurable gains in accuracy, speed, and assurance.

Nicholas Mulholland, Managing Director at AWW Architects, added: “The NavLive

scanner has significantly accelerated our design workflow and achieved measurable cost

savings while improving the accuracy and assurance of our model data. The system provides exceptionally detailed point cloud data within minutes and, through the NavLive software, generates Revit-ready outline models that correct and enhance existing survey and planning information.”

Chris Davison, CEO of NavLive, said: “Architectural practices like AWW are facing increasing pressure to deliver precise, assured information at every stage of a project. NavLive was designed to give teams immediate access to high-quality building data, reducing uncertainty and supporting the level of rigour demanded by modern regulation. AWW’s adoption of our technology shows how digital tools can remove delays, improve coordination, and strengthen compliance across some of the UK’s most complex projects.”

With a long track record of early BIM adoption and a portfolio spanning high-risk and heavily regulated environments, AWW’s integration of NavLive reinforces its commitment to delivering accurate, coordinated design information from the earliest project stages. The partnership is expected to support future projects as industry requirements around digital record-keeping and safety assurance continue to intensify.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals