Ballymore Secures Green Light for Major 1,685-Home Thames Road Regeneration

Ballymore has secured planning permission from the London Borough of Newham to redevelop its Thames Road site into a major mixed-use scheme delivering 1,685 new homes.

The development, designed by Howells, will also provide a new primary school, more than 13,500 square metres of light industrial and flexible workspace, a riverside park, and a mix of ground-floor retail and community facilities.

John Mulryan, Group Managing Director at Ballymore, said the approval marked a key milestone for the project and reflected the ambition behind the proposals. He highlighted the company’s long-standing commitment to the Royal Docks and said the scheme would build on the success of nearby Royal Wharf while responding to the area’s changing character and needs.

Royal Wharf has become widely recognised as a benchmark for high-quality brownfield regeneration since its completion in 2020. With planning consent now in place for Thames Road, Ballymore plans to progress the scheme and prepare to start construction next year.

