Bartlet Asset Management pushes Paddington life sciences tower into planning

Bartlet Asset Management has submitted plans for a major new clinical life sciences development in Paddington, marking a significant step forward for the emerging health and research cluster next to St Mary’s Hospital.

The proposed Paddington Hub scheme comprises a 16-storey, 48,000 sq m purpose-built facility on the former Imperial College Medical School site in Westminster. Designed by HOK, the building is intended to accommodate more than 1,800 clinicians, researchers and support staff within a single integrated environment.

The scheme is designed to bring together clinical trials, diagnostics and emerging health technologies, creating a dedicated hub that supports collaboration between healthcare professionals and researchers. HOK said the design approach draws on its experience delivering major research-led buildings, including the Francis Crick Institute at King’s Cross.

A key principle behind the project is the delivery of a bench-to-bedside model, enabling patients, clinicians and researchers to work in close proximity. The building’s layout is intended to support innovation and translational research by co-locating clinical activity with laboratory and research space.

At ground level, the proposals include education and community-focused uses alongside improved pedestrian connections linking Praed Street, Norfolk Place and the wider hospital estate. These public-facing elements are designed to better integrate the development with its surroundings while enhancing accessibility across the area.

Subject to planning approval, construction is expected to commence in 2027. Once delivered, the Paddington Hub is set to become a key piece of health and life sciences infrastructure in west London, reinforcing Paddington’s role as an important centre for medical research, innovation and clinical excellence.

