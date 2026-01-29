Birmingham appoints maintenance trio to oversee £3bn council housing programme

Birmingham City Council has confirmed a new long-term arrangement for the repair and maintenance of its council housing, appointing Wates, Equans and Mears to share responsibility for work across the city.

Following a detailed procurement process, Wates Property Services, Equans and Mears have each secured places on a 10-year contract to maintain around 60,000 council homes, with the option to extend the agreements by a further five years. The new contracts cover a broad range of services, from day-to-day responsive repairs to planned improvement programmes and the preparation of empty homes for new tenants.

Under the new model, Wates will take responsibility for more than 30,000 homes across the north and south of Birmingham. Equans will manage around 17,000 properties in the east of the city, while Mears will oversee approximately 11,500 homes across central and west Birmingham.

The scope of work includes planned maintenance programmes such as kitchen and bathroom replacements, alongside wider improvement works aimed at raising housing standards across the council’s estate. Wates said its contract is valued at £1.1bn over the initial 10-year term, while Mears confirmed its agreement is worth £450m. Equans has not disclosed the value of its contract.

Birmingham City Council said the new arrangements are designed to modernise how repairs and maintenance services are delivered, placing a stronger emphasis on flexibility, communication and tenant experience.

Councillor Nicky Brennan, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said the contracts provide an opportunity to reset how the council monitors and manages housing maintenance. She said tenants should see a more responsive service with clearer communication, alongside continued investment to improve the quality of homes.

The council is investing more than £200m a year to upgrade its housing stock, including the installation of new kitchens and bathrooms and measures to improve energy efficiency. Brennan said the new contracts will help maintain the pace of that investment, ensuring tenants and leaseholders live in warm, safe and sustainable homes across Birmingham.

