£1bn Eastgate Quarter Vision Moves Forward with Expert Team Appointment

The £1 billion regeneration of Eastgate Quarter in Leeds city centre has reached a significant milestone with the appointment of a specialist consultant team to help deliver the ambitious scheme.

Danish planners and British architects have been selected to bring forward proposals for the redevelopment of a four-hectare site in the heart of Leeds. The mixed-use project will span from Vicar Lane in the west to Bridge Street in the east, and from Lady Lane in the south to the A64(M) in the north.

Leeds-based developers Khalbros and Torsion Group formed a joint venture after acquiring the Eastgate Quarter site in April 2025. Their plans aim to expand the footprint of the city centre and establish a vibrant new neighbourhood featuring homes, workspace, leisure and hospitality destinations.

To realise this vision, the joint venture has appointed FeildenCleggBradley (FCB) Studios as lead architect and masterplanner, alongside Danish urban design practice SLA. FCB Studios already has strong ties to Leeds, having designed Broadcasting Place for Leeds Beckett University and developed the masterplan for Wellington Place.

Planning consultancy services will be delivered by Leeds-based ID Planning, while Roscoe will provide structural and civil engineering expertise. AMA has been appointed to advise on highways and transport matters.

A further 15 specialist consultants and advisers will support the core team. These include Urban Wilderness for townscape visual impact assessments, Futuresecology for ecological consultancy, Prospect for archaeology services, and Social for communications and public consultation support. Additional expertise will be provided by FD Global on wind consultancy, Levrant on heritage conservation and repurposing, GIA Consulting on daylight and sunlight surveying, and Tace on services and utilities consultancy.

The proposals are currently progressing through a pre-application process with Leeds City Council to ensure alignment with the ambitions set out in the Eastgate Quarter masterplan.

David Khalastchi, Managing Partner at Khalbros, described Eastgate Quarter as a defining moment for Leeds, calling it the final major regeneration opportunity within the inner city centre. He said the appointments signal the project’s international significance while remaining rooted in Leeds’ distinctive character, adding that the team and its investors are proud to contribute to the city’s long-term transformation.

Dan Spencer, Chief Executive of Torsion Group, said the consultant appointments represent a pivotal step in bringing the vision for Eastgate Quarter to life. He highlighted the strength of the team, combining local and international expertise, and said the calibre of advisers reflects the scale of ambition behind the scheme and its commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth while creating a lasting legacy.

Alex Whitbread, Senior Partner at FCB Studios, said the area has been overlooked for decades. He outlined plans to create a new mixed-use neighbourhood grounded in Leeds’ identity, where sustainability, density and high-quality placemaking work together. The scheme will breathe new life into long-vacant buildings, replace empty plots and car parks with a dynamic public realm, and reconnect surrounding residential communities as the city centre continues to expand.

Rasmus Astrup, Design Principal and Senior Partner at SLA, added that the team is excited to be working on such a transformative project. Drawing on Leeds’ heritage, the ambition is to reimagine Eastgate as a ‘Greengate’ — a neighbourhood shaped by nature, public life and green infrastructure as key drivers of regeneration.

