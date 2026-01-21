Chapmanbdsp expands its Mission Critical team with three new strategic appointments across its global practice

Chapmanbdsp is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its growing Mission Critical team: Rob Davies, Kayode Ayinde and Anju Nair. This expansion reflects the company’s continued commitment to investing in exceptional talent and strengthening its capabilities across disciplines and within its Mission Critical specialism. As the practice grows, chapmanbdsp welcomes a diverse group of professionals, whose expertise and perspectives will further enhance its culture and services.

Davies, appointed as Project Director for chapmanbdsp, has over twelve years of experience within the data centre sector. Rob’s extensive background has provided him with a deep understanding of complex project delivery, from concept through to completion, across a range of high-value developments. Highly skilled in team management, he encourages collaborative work to achieve shared goals.

Rob is joining the Mission Critical team and will share his knowledge across various Hyperscalers, and data centre projects, assisting chapmanbdsp in its deliverance of project management.

Rob commented “What drew me to chapmanbdsp is its strong presence across the various sectors. I hope to widen the in-house offerings for chapmanbdsp, and look forward to expanding my skills within the industrial and commercial sectors. I aim to provide a quality approach to project delivery that provides consistency throughout”.

Kayode Ayinde has also joined the Mission Critical team as an Electrical Engineer. With over 9 years of experience within the industry, both as an Electrician and Electrical Engineer, Kayode has not only hands-on practical experience, but also is great with technical design.

Mission Critical projects are complex to work on and Kayode’s commitment to attention to detail ensures that the challenging, technical side to the projects suits his skill set. Having previously assisted on a range of projects from offices and hotels to film studios and retail spaces, Kayode is ready to use his knowledge from across the industry to assist chapmanbdsp in the sectors it works with.

One of Kayode’s strengths is his skills in project management, ensuring that deliverables are met effectively and to a high standard, “I love design day-to-day, but I also love teaching. Bringing some younger members and graduates to the design team would give me a great chance to step-up as a mentor and help build on the future generation of the industry” commented Kayode.

Anju Nair, joined the chapmanbdsp Dubai office as an Electrical Engineer, bringing 4 years of high-quality experience to the team. Anju spent most of her time learning her skills in electrical engineering in Australia, working on projects from student accommodations, retail spaces, office fit-outs to data centres in Melbourne and Sydney.

Anju has a strong understanding of how electrical design translates into practical, on-site implementation. Bringing extensive attention and detail to the team, Anju is set to further improve chapmanbdsp’s quality of multidisciplinary coordination. Anju is an exceptional Electrical Engineer, working on power systems, lighting and energy efficiency, making her well placed to assist and lead data centre projects.

Chapmanbdsp continues to expand its mission to regularly innovate its skills, technology and expertise, to stay ahead of time, and Anju’s addition will help them do so. “I want to dive deep into AI, and incorporate it more into the design, so efficiency is improved. I believe technology can really help designers and engineers excel, we just need to use it correctly” Anju commented.

Together, the appointments of Rob, Kayode and Anju mark an exciting step forward in Chapmanbdsp’s continued growth. Each brings valuable expertise and a shared commitment to excellence that will support the practice as it broadens its presence across regions and sectors. Their collective drive and technical strength will play an important role in shaping the Chapmanbdsp’s data centre specialism.

“We welcome to the Mission Critical Team Rob, Kayode and Anju, they each bring to the team individual qualities and expertise to enhance our project delivery to our clients. This growth demonstrates our commitment to the growing Data Centre Sector, strengthening our team across UK, EMEA and UAE.” David Gallagher, Director of Mission Critical.

