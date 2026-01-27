Workman appoints CDM specialist Zoe Cutts as demand for building safety expertise continues to grow

Workman has appointed Zoe Cutts as Senior CDM and Building Safety Consultant as the firm responds to increasing client demand for construction design and management expertise.

Zoe joins Workman’s Building Safety team, which has grown to six specialists in the past year, following considerable growth in portfolio instructions with major clients. The team has significant secured CDM Principal Designer and client advisory instructions, along with new streams of Building Safety Act advisory work, and multiple Building Safety Case Report instructions.

With a professional background in health and safety and design risk management, Zoe brings extensive experience acting as CDM Principal Designer and CDM Advisor across commercial and residential projects. Her in-depth knowledge of the CDM Regulations 2015 will support Workman clients in fulfilling their legal duties, while reducing hazards and HSE intervention.

Zoe will lead as CDM Principal Designer, co-ordinating design risk management and supporting designers and contractors to eliminate, reduce and control risks throughout project lifecycles. Her expertise covers the design phase through to construction, managing design risks and high-risk activities to lower residual risks on projects.

The appointment reflects Workman’s commitment to building safety, following the introduction of the Building Safety Act. The firm has already achieved significant milestones with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR), including one Building Assessment Certificate and one Gateway 2 approval, alongside strong dialogue with BSR representatives on applications.

Amy Farr, Workman’s Head of Building Safety and Construction Compliance, said: “We’re seeing sustained demand from clients, particularly those managing large portfolios, who need clear, practical guidance on their obligations under CDM Regulations and the Building Safety Act. We’ve won major instructions from institutional clients who need support providing assets that are safe and allow their tenants to feel secure. Zoe strengthens our ability to deliver that assurance across increasingly complex projects. Her focus on eliminating risks early in the design process helps clients avoid delays, and creates safer outcomes for everyone involved.”

Workman has been actively engaged in building safety discussions across the sector, with team members participating in high profile panel discussions and podcasts, with organisations including the BSR and RICS.

