Colliers launches the Measured Survey Services team with appointment of Patrick Foster

Patrick joins as service line head to lead a new specialist department within Project & Building Consultancy

Colliers has announced the appointment of Patrick Foster to lead its newly created Measured Survey Services department, within the Project & Building Consultancy division. Patrick brings more than 15 years of industry experience, and more recently he was a Director in the CBRE/Turner & Townsend Measured Survey team in London.

In his new role, Patrick will spearhead the development and delivery of Colliers’ Measured Survey Services, providing clients with a comprehensive range of Geomatic Surveying solutions. Patrick brings deep expertise in internal area reports, measured building surveys and other geospatial deliverables. This strategic move reflects Colliers’ commitment to expanding its technical capabilities and delivering best-in-class data and insights to clients across the UK.

Gavin McCosh, Director, Project & Building Consultancy at Colliers, said:

“Patrick’s appointment is a great start to 2026, and it marks an exciting time for Colliers as we launch Measured Survey Services. His proven leadership and technical expertise will enable us to deliver accurate, technology-driven solutions to add real value to our clients. This new service line strengthens our team offering and reflects our continual growth and improvement.”

Patrick Foster, Director, Measured Survey Services, commented:

“I’m excited to join Colliers and lead the launch of our Measured Survey Services team, bringing clients a fully integrated solution. With demand for precise data and advanced surveying solutions growing rapidly, this new service line is vital for the property industry. I’m looking forward to building a market-leading team and helping clients get the best out of their assets.”

This appointment marks a significant step in Colliers’ strategy to broaden its Project & Building Consultancy offering and respond to growing client demand for accurate, technology-driven surveying solutions.

