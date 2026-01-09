Developer-backed Elland Road expansion set to break ground this summer

Developer-backed plans to significantly expand Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium are set to move into construction this summer after securing planning approval from Leeds City Council.

Councillors have given the green light to proposals that will increase the stadium’s capacity to up to 53,000, reinforcing Elland Road’s status as one of the largest football grounds in the country. The redevelopment will transform the historic venue into a UEFA Category 4 stadium, capable of hosting major international fixtures and showcase events.

The scheme includes the partial demolition and rebuild of the West and North stands, alongside targeted alterations to the South Stand. Together, the works are designed to modernise the stadium while enhancing fan comfort, improving sightlines and upgrading matchday facilities both inside and around the ground.

West Stand Bowl View North Stand Bowl View

Enabling works are due to begin immediately, with major construction scheduled to follow the conclusion of the current season. The project will be delivered in two phases, with the West Stand being constructed first.

Crucially, Leeds United will continue to play home matches at Elland Road throughout the redevelopment. The club said careful phasing of the works will ensure the stadium remains fully operational, preserving the atmosphere and acoustics that the ground is known for.

The redevelopment has been designed by specialist sports architecture practice KSS, working alongside structural engineer Buro Happold. Project management will be led by RISE, while the Lowy Family Group is acting as development partner for the wider regeneration of the Elland Road area.

Beyond the stadium itself, the project is being positioned as a catalyst for broader regeneration, supporting long-term investment, improved infrastructure and new opportunities around the site.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe said securing planning permission marked a landmark moment for the club. He said the expansion reflects a long-term commitment to Leeds United’s future, supporting ambitions to establish the club in the Premier League and continue progressing in the years ahead.

With approvals now in place, the Elland Road redevelopment is set to become one of the most significant stadium projects currently underway in English football.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals