Developer-led City Ground expansion could boost Nottingham Forest capacity to 52,000

Developer-backed plans to significantly expand Nottingham Forest Football Club’s City Ground have been submitted, setting out proposals to increase the stadium’s capacity from 30,445 to around 52,000.

The planning applications mark a major step forward in the club’s ambitions to deliver a large-scale redevelopment of the historic riverside ground. Nottingham Forest’s owner, Evangelos Marinakis, said the proposals represent a significant investment that would create a sustainable and iconic stadium, forming an integral part of the economic growth of Nottingham and the wider region.

The redevelopment has been designed by KSS Design Group, which is also leading stadium expansion projects at Anfield for Liverpool FC and Elland Road for Leeds United. The wider professional team includes Buro Happold, Gleeds and Savills, reflecting the scale and complexity of the proposed transformation.

Under the new plans, the City Ground would be comprehensively redeveloped to deliver a modern, high-capacity stadium capable of supporting the club’s long-term sporting and commercial ambitions. Visuals released by the club show a substantially enlarged venue designed to enhance the matchday experience for supporters while improving facilities and accessibility.

In a statement, Nottingham Forest said it is looking forward to working closely with the Mayor of the East Midlands, Rushcliffe Borough Council, Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council, as well as fans and the wider community, to secure a positive outcome for the scheme.

The new proposals replace a previously approved, more modest expansion. Last year, the club secured planning permission from Rushcliffe Borough Council to increase capacity to 35,000 through the demolition and rebuild of the Peter Taylor Stand. Those plans have now been set aside in favour of the more ambitious redevelopment.

Architect Konstantinos Chatzimanolis, formerly of Foster & Partners, has also been advising the club on its expansion strategy since April last year.

James Faflik, senior director and project lead at Gleeds, said he was proud to have led the professional team on what he described as a transformative stadium redevelopment. He said the project would deliver significant benefits for supporters, the local economy and the wider area, and expressed his enthusiasm for progressing the scheme following submission of the planning application.

Gleeds regional director Matt Darby added that feedback from local businesses, councillors, season ticket holders and other stakeholders had been overwhelmingly positive. He said the firm is looking forward to continuing its long-standing relationship with the club as the project moves through the planning process.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals