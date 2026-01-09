Developer Muse appointed to deliver Bristol Temple Quarter’s 10,000-home regeneration vision

Developer Muse has been selected as preferred development partner to lead one of the UK’s largest city-centre regeneration programmes, taking a central role in shaping the future of Bristol Temple Quarter.

Muse Places will drive the delivery of up to 10,000 new homes alongside major commercial development, new public realm and significant transport upgrades centred around Bristol’s main rail hub. The appointment places Muse at the heart of a long-term regeneration strategy designed to transform a key gateway into the city.

The developer will initially focus on Temple Meads West, an area comprising a series of publicly owned sites immediately adjacent to Bristol Temple Meads station. These include land at the Friary, the City Point building and multi-storey car park at Temple Gate, Lower Station Approach and the Portwall Lane car park. Muse is expected to begin work on an outline planning application for Temple Meads West, with submission targeted for early 2027.

Alongside this, Muse will support BTQ LLP in developing longer-term proposals for St Philip’s Marsh. The area represents one of the largest remaining brownfield regeneration opportunities in central Bristol and forms a key component of the wider 135-hectare Temple Quarter programme.

Bristol Temple Quarter is being brought forward through a partnership between Homes England, Bristol City Council and the West of England Combined Authority. BTQ LLP said Muse was selected for its strong regeneration credentials and proven delivery record, citing major schemes in Salford, Plymouth and London, as well as its long-standing involvement in Bristol through the Wapping Wharf development.

The appointment comes as momentum continues to build across Temple Quarter, supported by substantial public investment already under way. Construction is progressing on a new £23m eastern entrance to Bristol Temple Meads, funded through a £95m government grant, and due to open in September 2026 alongside the University of Bristol’s £500m Enterprise Campus.

Further transport improvements are also advancing. BTQ LLP secured a resolution to grant planning permission for the Southern Gateway transport hub late last year, with a contractor expected to be appointed imminently and works scheduled to begin on site this summer.

With Muse now in place as preferred partner, the Temple Quarter regeneration is set to enter a critical new phase, laying the foundations for one of the most ambitious urban renewal programmes in the country.

