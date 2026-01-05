Developer PLATFORM_ lines up 2026 contractor race for Bristol BTR landmark

Build to Rent developer PLATFORM_ is preparing to move its major Bristol city centre scheme into procurement, following planning approval secured just before Christmas.

In December, Bristol City Council resolved to grant planning permission for the large-scale regeneration project, marking a key step forward for the former sawmill site. With the approval now in place, PLATFORM_ is gearing up to tender for a main contractor in the second quarter of 2026, ahead of a Gateway 2 submission planned for the end of the year.

The development will deliver 352 Build to Rent homes and is designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. It is positioned as a significant regeneration scheme that will transform a previously inaccessible riverside location into a new residential neighbourhood with strong public realm credentials.

Central to the proposals is a new riverside park that will open up access to the River Frome to the public for the first time in generations. The landscaped space will be supported by a new pedestrian bridge across the river, improving connectivity and creating a more permeable route through the area for both residents and the wider community.

Since planning approval was secured on 20 December 2025, the project team has been progressing pre-construction activity, refining technical design and preparing the scheme for market engagement. The upcoming contractor tender will represent a major milestone as the developer transitions from planning into delivery.

PLATFORM_ chief executive Jean-Marc Vandevivere said the planning decision represented a significant step forward for one of Bristol’s most important regeneration sites. He said the scheme would provide much-needed new homes while delivering high-quality public spaces and amenities that support long-term placemaking.

The project is expected to play a meaningful role in addressing housing demand in the city, particularly within the professionally managed rental sector, while also enhancing the riverside environment and reconnecting the site with its surroundings.

With contractor procurement scheduled for Q2 and regulatory submissions planned later in the year, 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the scheme. PLATFORM_ said it remains focused on working closely with the council and its advisory team to ensure the project progresses smoothly towards construction and delivery, helping to establish a vibrant new riverside community in the heart of Bristol.

