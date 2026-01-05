Heritage at the heart of Portland Terrace restoration

Leading affordable homes provider VIVID has completed a transformative restoration of Portland Terrace in Southsea, Portsmouth —a project that seamlessly blends modern upgrades with the timeless charm of the building’s historic character.

The restoration has been the result of two years of thoughtful planning and close teamwork with heritage experts. Every step was taken with care to preserve and highlight the building’s original features, right down to the materials and traditional techniques used.

A standout part of the restoration was the careful matching of Portland Terrace’s original lime render, paired with breathable heritage paint to help the building age gracefully. Across most of the property, windows have been lovingly repaired, with missing timber details and traditional putty reinstated in line with heritage guidance. The front walkways now showcase elegant natural stone paving, while new period-style lamp posts add a touch of vintage charm—installed using ground screws to protect the surrounding trees in this cherished conservation area.

As well as restoring the building’s historic charm, VIVID has made a series of practical improvements designed to make everyday life easier, safer and more comfortable. Both car parks have been resurfaced to provide smoother access, and the rear car park has been thoughtfully redesigned with upgraded drainage to help prevent flooding and standing water.

Essential repairs to soffits and fascias have been completed to protect the building’s structure, and new Velux roof windows have been installed—bringing in more natural light and helping improve ventilation and energy efficiency. These upgrades not only enhance the look and feel of Portland Terrace, but also contribute to a safer, more enjoyable living environment for everyone who calls it home.

Together, these improvements are helping make Portland Terrace not just safer and more functional, but a truly lovely place to live—steeped in history and full of character.

Matt Bellamy, Director of Asset Strategy and Delivery at VIVID, said: “Portland Terrace is a landmark building, and we’re proud to be restoring it with care and attention to detail. It’s part of our biggest-ever investment in our existing homes and communities, making sure they’re not only safe and comfortable but places people are proud to live. From heritage restoration to energy efficiency upgrades, we’re committed to creating homes that stand the test of time.”

