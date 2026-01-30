A2Dominion achieves SHIFT Silver accreditation

A2Dominion has been awarded a Silver accreditation in its latest SHIFT environmental assessment, achieving a 9% improvement on the previous year.

SHIFT is an independent review looking at how well organisations manage energy efficiency, heating, water use, waste and the wider environment across its homes, offices and neighbourhoods.

A2Dominion manages more than 38,000 homes across London and the South of England, and the reports’ findings has helped to guide the G15 member on the steps needed to deliver further improvements.

Conan McKinley, Asset Director at A2Dominion, said: “The SHIFT Silver accreditation shows the real progress we’re making, but it also sets out clearly where we need to do more. The report’s findings will help us focus our investment on the things that matter most to residents, warmer, more efficient homes, reliable heating, reduced waste, and neighbourhoods that feel clean and cared for.

“To help achieve this we’re establishing a dedicated sustainability team to drive the agenda forwards and we’re committed to using this assessment to guide practical improvements that support comfort, affordability and a more sustainable future for our communities.”

A2Dominion is already developing long-term plans to bring all its homes up to at least Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C by 2030, starting with those needing the most improvement.

A2Dominion is making changes to improve day-to-day comfort for customers living in blocks with shared heating systems, including better monitoring to quickly spot issues and upgrades in the poorest performing homes.

It is estimated that A2Dominion homes currently use 141.97 litres of water per person per day. The Government has outlined a target of 110 litres per person by 2050.

The G15 member is taking steps to reduce usage by updating specifications for taps, toilets and showers, installing more efficient fittings during kitchen and bathroom upgrades, improving how it records water-saving features in each home and installing rain water harvesting systems.

The SHIFT report is also helping A2Dominion with waste and fly tipping, with measures including installing built-in recycling bins in new kitchens and providing customers with clearer guidance on recycling. Going forward, A2Dominion is also committed to supporting customers with more sustainability advice and information, including help articles and regular tips on saving energy, water and reducing waste.

