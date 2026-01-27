LEDVANCE introduces urban wall vario: Flexible façade where lighting meets performance

Façade lighting plays an important role in shaping how buildings are perceived after dark, while also supporting the safety and usability of outdoor spaces. For residential, hospitality and commercial environments, wall luminaires must deliver not only visual impact, but also durability, efficiency and installation flexibility.

When specifying exterior wall lighting, professionals must consider a number of factors, including light distribution, colour temperature, glare control, environmental protection and long-term reliability. Increasingly, there is also demand for solutions that offer adaptability on site, allowing lighting effects to be fine-tuned to suit different architectural styles and changing project requirements. To meet these needs, LEDVANCE has expanded its outdoor luminaire portfolio with the URBAN WALL VARIO – a highly versatile, decorative wall light designed to combine architectural aesthetics with robust outdoor performance.

URBAN WALL VARIO is designed to provide upward, downward or combined up-and-down light emission, enabling specifiers and installers to accentuate façade textures, highlight entrances and create depth and visual interest across building elevations. Interchangeable reflectors are supplied as standard, allowing beam angles of 30° for more focused accent lighting or 55° for a wider, softer distribution, making it easy to tailor the lighting effect to the application.

On-site adjustability allows lighting effects to be fine-tuned during or after installation, with discreet controls enabling changes to light direction, colour tone and output without affecting the clean external appearance. This allows more sensitive integration of lighting with different façade materials and architectural styles. Built for long-term outdoor use, the luminaire combines robust construction with protection against weather, impact and temperature extremes, making it suitable for a wide range of exterior settings. High durability and extended service life also help to reduce maintenance demands over the lifetime of the installation.

Durability remains just as critical, especially in exposed outdoor locations where luminaires must withstand weather, temperature fluctuations and physical impact over many years of operation. URBAN WALL VARIO is rated IP65 for protection against dust and water ingress and IK08 for impact resistance, with a robust aluminium housing and C4 corrosion protection to ensure long-term performance in challenging external environments. A long lifetime of up to 100,000 hours (L70/B10) further reduces maintenance requirements and supports lower whole-life costs. From an installation perspective, efficiency and adaptability are also high on the priority list. With dual cable entries for through-wiring, snap-in connectors and a mounting design that allows installation in either orientation, the luminaire accommodates varied wiring approaches and simplifies coordination on site, helping to reduce installation time on fast-paced projects.

For projects requiring intelligent control and seamless integration with building management systems, URBAN WALL VARIO is also available with DALI-2 control gear. These versions enable precise digital dimming, individual addressing and flexible grouping zones.

Head of Project Sales at LEDVANCE UK – David Goddard adds, “Architectural lighting should enhance a building’s character while standing up to the realities of outdoor use. Our aim with URBAN WALL VARIO was to create a solution that supports creative façade lighting while also addressing the practical challenges faced by designers and installers on site.”

Supported by LEDVANCE’s technical guidance and project support services, the URBAN WALL VARIO range is positioned to help professionals deliver exterior lighting schemes that balance visual quality, reliability and ease of implementation across a wide variety of outdoor applications.

