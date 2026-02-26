Ideal Commercial Heating ECOMOD Natural Refrigerant Heat Pump Range Capacity Increases with New 65kw Model

Building on the success of its ECOMOD 290HT natural refrigerant commercial heat pumps, Ideal Commercial Heating has expanded the range to include a 65kW model to meet demand for higher output systems. This takes the ECOMOD 290HT range to four chassis sizes and six available outputs, from 15kW to 65kW.

ECOMOD 290HT monobloc air source heat pumps have an exceptionally low global warming potential (GWP) of just three, thanks to the use of R290 natural refrigerant. The lower the GWP, the lower the contribution to climate change. Furthermore, with the 2014 F-Gas Regulations and, more recently, the EU’s Regulation 2024/573 pushing for a refrigerant phase-down, the use of low-GWP refrigerants helps future proof investments made in natural refrigerant heat pumps.

The new ECOMOD 290HT 65kW has a maximum flow temperature of 70°C and an excellent coefficient of performance (CoP) of up to 4.6 which means it produces up to 4.6 units of heat for every single unit of electrical energy consumed.

You can also cascade up to seven of these new 65kW models for where greater heating outputs are required. Whilst an integral control unit is included as standard, optional control units are available for cascade and where no BMS is present.

As with other ECOMOD heat pumps, the ECOMOD 290HT 65kW can be used in a hybrid heating system. It integrates seamlessly with other Ideal Commercial Heating products – including the EVOMAX 2 and IMAX XTRA 2 condensing boilers – to create efficient, low-carbon hybrid heating solutions.

Commenting on this latest addition to the ECOMOD range, Chris Caton, Product Director – Commercial, at Ideal Heating said: “Ideal Heating has been providing heating solutions for the UK market for well over 100 years. We have stood the test of time and built a reputation based on our ability to deliver customers with quality, reliable commercial heating solutions that meet contemporary market conditions. Investing further in our ECOMOD heat pump range, including our latest natural refrigerant models, enables us to provide an even wider range of outputs to meet the changing needs of our customers. As the market for heat pumps continues to grow, we will continue to stay ahead of the curve, delivering products and solutions that will support market needs now and in to the future.”

All ECOMOD heat pumps are backed by a five-year warranty when commissioned by Ideal Commercial Heating. Ideal Commercial Heating remains the only manufacturer to continuously provide a free commissioning service across its commercial ECOMOD heat pumps and condensing boilers, helping contractors save time and reduce costs, whilst ensuring optimal system setup and performance.

Ideal Commercial Heating continues to deliver advanced commercial heating solutions developed in line with emerging technologies, market requirements, and environmental legislation. For more details, visit: idealcommercialheating.com/products/ecomod-290ht

