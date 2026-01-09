Nationwide Platforms donates almost £10,000 to charities and community causes in 2025

Nationwide Platforms has donated almost £10,000 to charitable causes and local community initiatives over the past year, continuing its commitment to supporting colleagues, families, and communities across the UK.

Isabelle Butlin in her new purple wheelchair

The UK’s leading powered access provider donated a total of £9,785 during 2025, supporting 25 charitable causes and 10 local club sponsorships.

Of the total donated, £6,811 was given to national and local charities, with a further £2,974 supporting grassroots sports clubs and youth organisations. Causes supported ranged from cancer and dementia charities to food banks, Christmas raffles, and disability support initiatives.

The single largest donation of £2,075 was made to a JustGiving page set up by colleague Jason Butlin, Business Development Manager for the Midlands region, to help fund a specialist purple wheelchair for his daughter Isabelle, who lives with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Alongside colleague-led fundraising, Nationwide Platforms supported a number of high-profile charities throughout the year, including Macmillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s Society, Action Bladder Cancer UK, and The British Heart Foundation.

Charitable giving was further driven by physical challenges undertaken by employees in aid of causes close to their hearts. These included a 26-mile Peak District Mighty Hike completed by Matthew Barnett, Marketing and Communications Specialist, in support of Macmillan Cancer Support; a 100-mile walk across Lady Anne’s Way by Blackburn-based Depot Support Operative Ollie Smith and his partner Heather to raise funds for Action Bladder Cancer UK and Pancreatic Cancer UK; and Ann-Marie Pease’s climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, which began on 2 January in support of Alzheimer’s Society.

Local community support also formed a significant part of the 2025 donations. Nationwide Platforms sponsored seven junior football clubs, one local sporting club, a Muay Thai gym, and a youth club, helping to fund club kits, facility set-up costs, and travel expenses to ensure young people from lower-income backgrounds could access opportunities otherwise out of reach, including international sporting travel to the USA.

Reflecting on the year’s giving, Nationwide Platforms said the donations highlight the power of colleague-led initiatives and the importance of supporting causes rooted in local communities.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and that extends far beyond the workplace,” said Karen Maguire, HR Director at Nationwide Platforms. “Whether it’s supporting a colleague’s family, backing life-saving research, or helping local clubs keep going, these donations reflect the compassion and generosity that exists across Nationwide Platforms.”

Nationwide Platforms will continue to support colleague-nominated charities and community initiatives into 2026, building on a year that has seen hundreds of lives positively impacted through collective action.

NWP15 – Matthew Barnett, Marketing and Communications Specialist, undertook the Mighty Hike

