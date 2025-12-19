Festive Cheers from BDC: 10 Industry-Themed Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit

As 2025 wraps up and we all prepare to blueprint a brighter, bolder 2026, the BDC team wanted to share a festive smile with our readers across the worlds of construction, development, architecture, real estate, engineering, sustainability and the countless trades keeping the UK’s built environment thriving.
So, here are ten delightfully daft, industry-flavoured ways to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to your December…
- Install a temporary works Santa runway
Ensure proper load-bearing calculations—those reindeer aren’t light.
- Swap your PPE for PPE-PE… Personal Pantomime Equipment
Hard hat stays on. High-viz must be red and sparkly.
- Submit your Christmas list as a formal planning application
With a Design & Access Statement explaining why you really need that cordless drill.
- Carry out a festive snagging inspection
Identify mince pie shortages, fairy-light tangles and any elves out of compliance.
- Declare your office tinsel installation a regeneration project
Phase 1: Glitter. Phase 2: Even more glitter.
- Insist all Christmas jumpers meet BREEAM standards
Bonus points for recycled wool and renewable baubles.
- Conduct a structural assessment of the Christmas tree
Wind loads, sway factors and the risk of bauble shear failure must not be ignored.
- Introduce an elf-and-safety briefing
Remind everyone: sleighs must give way to forklifts.
- Value-engineer Christmas dinner
Can the turkey be modular? Is cranberry sauce available in prefab form?
- Under the mistletoe, instead of luck, wish someone a ‘robust pipeline for 2026’
Because nothing says romance in our industry like secured planning consent.
From all of us at Building Design & Construction, thank you for your support, your insight, and your commitment to shaping the spaces we live, work and play in.
Wishing you a wonderful festive season, a well-deserved break, and a prosperous year of innovation, creativity and growth in 2026.
